Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 1040 Crore Despite Dip Of Over 20%

Ranveer Singh’s film has raked in over Rs 1650 crore and has become the 10th highest grosser globally in 2026.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 21
Dhurandhar 2 witnesses over 20% dip on Day 21 Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Dhurandhar 2 witnessed over 20% dip on Day 21.

  • It has crossed the Rs 1040 crore mark in India.

  • Worldwide, Ranveer Singh's film has stormed past the Rs 1650 crore mark.

Dhurandhar 2 box office update: Ranveer Singh-starrer is currently in its third week, and the film has entered a crucial phase as its box office collections have been on a downward trend. The spy actioner emerged as the first Bollywood film of 2026 to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark in India. In India, it has crossed the Rs 1040 crore and has stormed past the Rs 1650 crore mark at the global box office. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already outpaced Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's lifetime haul in India.

Dhurandhar 2 crosses Rs 1000 mark in India - X
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh's Film Beats Lifetime Haul Of Baahubali 2

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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 21

According to Sacnilk, on its third Wednesday (Day 21), Dhurandhar 2 witnessed a 21.8% drop from Day 20's net collection of Rs 10.10 crore.

On Wednesday, it earned a net of Rs 7.90 Cr across 13,093 shows with 13.3% occupancy. The total India net collections stand at Rs 1,041.27 crore and gross collection is Rs 1,246.67 crore.

There are new releases this Friday, so let's see how Dhurandhar 2 maintains its momentum in the fourth week at the box office. Also, it is yet to beat Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rise ( ₹1,234.10 crore)

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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection worldwide

The film also saw a dip overseas, collecting Rs 3 crore on Day 21, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 407.00 crore and total worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,653.67 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 has now become the 10th highest-grossing film worldwide in 2026 and is behind Hollywood films like Scare Out ($196 million) and GOAT ($185.2 million), which are at 8th and 9th positions in the list of top 10 highest-grossers of the year.

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BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Dhurandhar 2 opened to polarised reviews from critics and audiences. It also stars R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt, among others.

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