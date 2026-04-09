Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 1040 Crore Despite Dip Of Over 20%

Dhurandhar 2 box office update: Ranveer Singh-starrer is currently in its third week, and the film has entered a crucial phase as its box office collections have been on a downward trend. The spy actioner emerged as the first Bollywood film of 2026 to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark in India. In India, it has crossed the Rs 1040 crore and has stormed past the Rs 1650 crore mark at the global box office. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already outpaced Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's lifetime haul in India.