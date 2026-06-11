Obsession Decimates Horror Box Office Records, Mints $200 Million Globally

While Obsession opened to only $17 million — still roughly 23x its budget — it later made more in its second weekend than its first, and more in its third weekend than its second. Focus Features had acquired Obsession at the Toronto International Film Festival for around $15 million. The film has now gone past the global totals of several major titles from the Universal-owned label, including Downton Abbey (2019), which earned $193.3 million worldwide, Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu on $181.8 million, Burn After Reading on $164.3 million, and Darkest Hour on $150.3 million. Obsession was not the only film making headlines at the box office last weekend. A24's Backrooms became the studio's highest-grossing film worldwide, while Lionsgate's Michael emerged as the company's biggest box-office success globally.