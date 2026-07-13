Moana Tanks In Opening Weekend With $43 Million

Disney allotted the "live-action" version of Moana a whopping $250 million budget. Moana is among the weakest for a Disney live-action refashioning of an animated classic, down there with Snow White ($42.2M) and Dumbo ($45.99M). It's also grievously bad timing, wrong date and wrong year for this take on one of Disney’s most popular animated franchises; and definitely too close to its predecessor, Moana 2, which was in theaters less than two years ago with a $1B-plus global grossing result. It’s the third family film in less than a month after the roarinf success of Toy Story 5 and Illumination/Universal’s Minions & Monsters. Both titles are stiff competition for Maui and Moana. This version of Moana has been directed by Thomas Kail and stars Catherine Laga’aia as Moana and Dwayne Johnson as the cocky demigod Maui.