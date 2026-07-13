Netflix, Sony & Paramount Interested In Buying Letterboxd

The sales process is reportedly being handled by investment bank LionTree, which has been seeking a valuation of around USD 250 million for the company, according to the Puck report. The social network has witnessed growth over the last few years after blooming in popularity during COVID-19 lockdowns. According to Deadline, Letterboxd had 6.5 million members as of August 2022. That figure has since reportedly spiked to 30 million, with 10 million people joining last year alone. It's a staggering rise, one thar shows no signs of slowing down. The app had launched in 2011 but the pandemic was the time when it saw a major renaissance. Letterboxd’s popular Four Favorites video series often sees Hollywood A-listers such as Kate Winslet, Dustin Hoffman and Uma Thurman discussing their most-loved movies.