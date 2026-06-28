Satendra Soni Assault Row: AICWA Demands FIR Against Director, Producer Over The Actor's Allegations

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Satendra Soni of Laapataa Ladies fame alleged that director Pushpendra Singh threatened to kill him over unpaid wages in Madhya Pradesh. AICWA has demanded an FIR against the director.

Satendra Soni assault
AICWA demands FIR against director, producer over Satendra Soni's alleged assault Photo: Facebook
Summary of this article

  • AICWA urged the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Mohan Yadav, to take action against the producer and director based on the allegations made by actor Satendra Soni.

  • The film body demanded to ensure the safety and security of film workers and artists in Madhya Pradesh.

  • It said that "every worker and artist deserves dignity, timely payment, and protection from intimidation."

Laapataa Ladies actor Satendra Soni has made a shocking revelation in a video on Instagram. Soni was seen breaking down in tears, alleging that a director threatened him after he asked for his due payment on a film set.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has stepped into the matter, issuing an official statement on X (formerly Twitter) addressing the actor's distress and demanding action from the Madhya Pradesh government.

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AICWA demands justice for Satendra Soni

The AICWA urged MP Chief Minister Shri Mohan Yadav to direct the state police to register an FIR against producer-director Pushpendra Singh. The association asked state authorities to ensure a fair investigation into the incident to protect the actor.

"Every worker and artist deserves dignity, timely payment, and protection from intimidation," the AICWA said in an official statement.

The note further read, "Many workers and artists allege that they are called for film shoots with promises of work, but later face delays or denial of payment and are allegedly subjected to intimidation when they demand their rightful dues. Such complaints deserve serious attention."

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Demanding immediate action, the film body said it's not a minor matter and sought "immediate cognisance of this issue and ensure a fair and impartial investigation."

Satendra Soni alleges threats and unpaid dues

Soni, in a video, alleged a filmmaker threatened him with physical violence when he asked for his payment. He claimed he was promised full payment during the shoot but only provided an advance of ₹50,000 for a planned 10-day schedule. The actor completed seven to eight days of work on location without receiving the remaining payment, and said he heard others in the unit saying no one got paid.

Soni alleged that Pushpendra Singh told him to pack up and leave immediately after he requested his pending remuneration.

"You check out from the hotel in 10 minutes, you should not be seen in the hotel, or else we will kill you," Singh told him, Soni wrote on Instagram.

The actor also alleged that Singh's wife and lead actress, Pragati Chauhan, also verbally abused him during the confrontation.

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Apart from Laapataa Ladies, Soni also starred in films such as Doctor G, Bawaal and Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, among others.

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