Satendra Soni Assault Row: AICWA Demands FIR Against Director, Producer Over The Actor's Allegations

Satendra Soni alleges threats and unpaid dues

Soni, in a video, alleged a filmmaker threatened him with physical violence when he asked for his payment. He claimed he was promised full payment during the shoot but only provided an advance of ₹50,000 for a planned 10-day schedule. The actor completed seven to eight days of work on location without receiving the remaining payment, and said he heard others in the unit saying no one got paid.