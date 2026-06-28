Laapataa Ladies Actor Satendra Soni Alleges Unpaid Dues And Threats

Satendra Soni alleges non-payment and threats on a film shoot in Madhya Pradesh.
The Laapataa Ladies actor claimed the director and his wife assaulted him after he tried to raise the issue.
He flagged the allegation on an impassioned social media post.
Satendra Soni, who played Chotu in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, uploaded a tearful video on Instagram alleging that he was harassed and denied payment after completing eight days of shooting for a film in Madhya Pradesh. The actor shared an anguished video on Instagram, claiming he was asked to leave the hotel after he sought his pending dues. Fighting back tears, Soni said he had been paid only the signing amount and was expecting the remaining payment after the shoot. Instead, he alleged that he was threatened when he flagged the issue. "I am crying because I have no money... please give me my money," Soni said in his viral video appeal. The actor's public plea has quickly gained traction among audiences and industry observers.
Details of Allegations
Soni said his family is currently facing severe financial distress. He detailed his father's illness and his resulting inability to pay his own school fees. He said, "My name is Satendra Soni. I am an actor. I had come here to shoot a film, whose director is Pushpendra Ji. He had given me ₹50,000 signing amount, and he told me that after this that we will pay you after the shoot. We have completed eight days of shoot today and when I spoke to him about the money, he asked me to pack up and told me, 'Dekhne nahi chahiye tum hotel mein (I better not see you in the hotel). Humein marne ki dhamki de rahe hain (He is threatening to kill me)." He also accused the director and his wife of chasing him in a car before assaulting him on the road. He wrote in Hindi, “The three of us were walking when they chased us in a car. His wife, Pragati Chauhan, and director Pushpendra Singh, upon seeing me, started beating me in the middle of the road. When Shridhar Bhaiya came forward to save me, the director started beating him too."
The director has not publicly responded to Soni's allegations.
Satendra Soni's Breakthrough
Released in 2024, Laapataa Ladies was directed by Kiran Rao and produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. The film proved highly successful upon its debut in cinemas. The feature was highly acclaimed and selected as India's official entry for the 97th Academy Awards. Despite the modest budget, the project garnered international attention and consistent theatrical attendance. Soni's performance as Chotu, a helpful tea-stall boy, was widely praised by critics and audiences alike. Soni will next be seen in Mirzapur: The Movie, the feature film based on the hit web series. The project is backed by Farhan Akhtar.