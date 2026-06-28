Laapataa Ladies Actor Satendra Soni Alleges Unpaid Dues And Threats

Soni said his family is currently facing severe financial distress. He detailed his father's illness and his resulting inability to pay his own school fees. He said, "My name is Satendra Soni. I am an actor. I had come here to shoot a film, whose director is Pushpendra Ji. He had given me ₹50,000 signing amount, and he told me that after this that we will pay you after the shoot. We have completed eight days of shoot today and when I spoke to him about the money, he asked me to pack up and told me, 'Dekhne nahi chahiye tum hotel mein (I better not see you in the hotel). Humein marne ki dhamki de rahe hain (He is threatening to kill me)." He also accused the director and his wife of chasing him in a car before assaulting him on the road. He wrote in Hindi, “The three of us were walking when they chased us in a car. His wife, Pragati Chauhan, and director Pushpendra Singh, upon seeing me, started beating me in the middle of the road. When Shridhar Bhaiya came forward to save me, the director started beating him too."