'What A Shame': Prakash Raj, Parvathy, Vishal Dadlani Condemn Sonam Wangchuk's Removal From Jantar Mantar Protest Site

Delhi Police shifted educator and scientist Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital, citing declining health on the 21st day of his hunger strike.
Bollywood figures, including Vishal Dadlani, Prakash Raj, and Sonakshi Sinha, strongly condemned the police action and expressed solidarity with the protesting students.
Wangchuk has been fasting since June 28, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET-UG paper leaks and student suicides.
Delhi Police removed educator, scientist and activist Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar protest site to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18, 2026, on Day 21 of his hunger strike. Police stated that admission complied with Delhi High Court directions and medical advice regarding Wangchuk's deteriorating health.
Police officers forcibly detained the activist and cracked down on protesters, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) member Abhijeet Dipke said.
Bollywood expresses strong outrage
Public backlash followed quickly. Prominent film industry figures condemned the police action on social media. Singer Vishal Dadlani shared a video expressing frustration.
"Dekhi hain kabhi aapne aisi kayarta? Sonam ji ko forcefully utha ke le gaye hain. Iss desh ka joh yeh log kar rahe hain (Have you ever seen such a thing? Sonam ji was forcibly taken away. These people are ruining this country) this is... It breaks my heart. Mere desh walon, kab jaagoge? Ab nahi jaagoge toh kab jaagoge? (People of my country, when will you wake up? If you don't wake up now, then when will you?) I don't know what to say. I don't know what to think. I just wish I was there to help him some way", Dadlani said.
Actor Prakash Raj also criticised the move. "World is witnessing a Coward government who don’t want to engage in a dialogue with the youth but want to behave like Dictators . Forcibly taking away @Wangchuk66 and disrupting Students peaceful protest is a sign of Fear . What a SHAME #justasking (sic)", Raj wrote on X.
"Parde ke peeche kya hai Chappan inch ka Dara hua Nangapan (What lies behind the curtain is the frightened nakedness of the 'fifty-six-inch' chest) What's behind the screen 56 inches of Shivering Nakedness #justasking", he wrote in another post.
Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha showed her support online. She shared a video of a female protester alleging forced detention by the authorities.
Parvathy wrote on Instagram, "Abduction of our rights. Abduction of our voices. When the protectors become the abusers , we better remind them that we will never let OUR India be run by crooks and liars. Solidarity and support to the brave citizens at Jantar Mantar and across the country (sic)."
Wangchuk has lost nearly 20% of his body weight, amounting to about 9 kg, and is under constant medical supervision.
On the 20th day of his fast, Wangchuk released a video message urging citizens to join the CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march to Parliament on July 20.
The activist maintained he would continue fasting until his demands were met.
The education reformer wants Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign. This demand follows the alleged NEET-UG paper leak alongside other test discrepancies.