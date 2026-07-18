'What A Shame': Prakash Raj, Parvathy, Vishal Dadlani Condemn Sonam Wangchuk's Removal From Jantar Mantar Protest Site

"Dekhi hain kabhi aapne aisi kayarta? Sonam ji ko forcefully utha ke le gaye hain. Iss desh ka joh yeh log kar rahe hain (Have you ever seen such a thing? Sonam ji was forcibly taken away. These people are ruining this country) this is... It breaks my heart. Mere desh walon, kab jaagoge? Ab nahi jaagoge toh kab jaagoge? (People of my country, when will you wake up? If you don't wake up now, then when will you?) I don't know what to say. I don't know what to think. I just wish I was there to help him some way", Dadlani said.