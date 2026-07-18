'Why Indulge In Self-Pity?': Annu Kapoor Supports Government Ban On Satluj, Urges Makers To Take Supreme Court Route

ZEE5 removed Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj within 48 hours of its July 3 release.
Directed by Honey Trehan, the film bypassed theatrical release after a three-year certification battle to premiere directly on OTT.
Veteran actor Annu Kapoor supported the government's decision, stating that maintaining social harmony and preventing public unrest must always remain the absolute priority.
ZEE5 removed Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj within 48 hours of its release after a government directive. The sudden takedown of the project was reportedly prompted by national security concerns.
Initially titled Punjab '95, the Honey Trehan directorial faced years of delays, spending three years in a certification dispute. To bypass the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the makers avoided theatres and released it directly on ZEE5 on July 3.
Annu Kapoor supports Satluj OTT takedown
The ban sparked debates on creative freedom. While several prominent figures from the industry opposed the Satluj ban, veteran actor Annu Kapoor backed the official directive and dismissed the filmmakers' pleas for public sympathy.
Urges Supreme Court route over sympathy
Annu criticised the filmmakers' public stance during an interview with Kadak. He insisted the production team must take the judicial route rather than seeking public validation.
"If that's the case, then take the matter to the Supreme Court. If the Censor Board has declared such a film unacceptable, then knock on the doors of the Supreme Court. There is a proper channel to follow, isn't there? What's the point of crying about it?" Annu said.
Kapoor also addressed Diljit's previous remarks regarding the separation of art from politics.
"You acted in the film, and the rules clearly state that if the Censor Board does not grant it a certificate, you should go to the Supreme Court. Everyone knows that this is a controversial subject, and now you're begging the public for sympathy. Why indulge in self-pity? Go to the Supreme Court. What's the point of crying over it?" Annu said.
Prioritises national harmony
Defending the government intervention for national security and public order, he said that sensitive film content must always be taken seriously.
He said that maintaining social harmony and preventing violence is far more important than any film's release.