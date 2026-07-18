Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation Issues Non-Cooperation Call Against Choreographer Jani Master - Report

"The federation stood firmly behind dancers when the Telugu film industry shifted from Chennai to Hyderabad. During our tenure, we ensured that more Telugu dancers were employed in song sequences. Even when Tamil choreographers worked on Telugu films with 100 dancers, we ensured that around 70 were local dancers and only 30 came from Chennai. The federation also fought successfully for wage hikes benefiting over 600 dancers. Without the federation's support, none of this would have been possible," Reddy pointed out.