Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation Issues Non-Cooperation Call Against Choreographer Jani Master - Report

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

The Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation (TFIEF) has issued a non-cooperation call against choreographer Jani Master and his wife Sumalatha over alleged norm violations.

Jani Master
Telugu Film Workers warn of boycott against Jani Master Photo: Instagram/Jani Master
Summary of this article

  • The Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation issued a non-cooperation warning against choreographer Jani Master and his wife Sumalatha for violating federation norms.

  • Former TFIEF general secretary Rajeswar Reddy accused Jani Master of high-handed behaviour and disrespecting the federation.

  • Jani Master has approached the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce for intervention, alleging that certain federation members are exploiting producers.

Choreographer Jani Master faces an industry boycott. The Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation (TFIEF) reportedly urged members to avoid working with him and his wife, Sumalatha, following allegations of rule breaches and offensive remarks. Sumalatha serves as the president of the Telugu Film & TV Dancers Association.

Why is Jani Master facing federation boycott?

"Jani has earned fame and money, but he is behaving high-handedly," Rajeswar Reddy, former general secretary of the Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation, said, according to a report in Deccan Chronicle.

"The federation stood firmly behind dancers when the Telugu film industry shifted from Chennai to Hyderabad. During our tenure, we ensured that more Telugu dancers were employed in song sequences. Even when Tamil choreographers worked on Telugu films with 100 dancers, we ensured that around 70 were local dancers and only 30 came from Chennai. The federation also fought successfully for wage hikes benefiting over 600 dancers. Without the federation's support, none of this would have been possible," Reddy pointed out.

Related Content
Maa Inti Bangaaram hits ₹100 crore - IMDb
Sing Geetham OTT release date announced - X
Jr NTR Trivikram reunion confirmed for grand mythological film - X
Slow-Living by Vandana Shiva and Shreya Jani - null
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan controversy - Instagram
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Under Fire For Working With Jani Master Accused In POCSO

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

"In simple terms, if Jani is signed for a film, workers from the federation's 23 affiliated crafts across South India may refuse to cooperate, making it extremely difficult to complete the project," Reddy said.

For the unversed, the TFIEF operates within a wider network. It holds memberships in the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) and the All India Film Employees Confederation (AIFEC).

Jani Seeks chamber intervention

Jani sought help from the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce. He urged the body to step in, alleging that a handful of "tainted members" within the federation are exploiting producers.

However, federation leaders stated that the Chamber has limited authority because the conflict involves affiliated unions instead of producers and workers.

Jani Master arrested in sexual assault case - Instagram/Jani
National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

About the dispute

A personal feud sparked the wider crisis. Jani Master and Sekhar Master clashed at the Telugu Film & TV Dancers Association office. This confrontation quickly escalated, prompting multiple members to resign over the management of elections which the federation reportedly approved.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories