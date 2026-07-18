Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation Issues Non-Cooperation Call Against Choreographer Jani Master - Report

The Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation issued a non-cooperation warning against choreographer Jani Master and his wife Sumalatha for violating federation norms.
Former TFIEF general secretary Rajeswar Reddy accused Jani Master of high-handed behaviour and disrespecting the federation.
Jani Master has approached the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce for intervention, alleging that certain federation members are exploiting producers.
Choreographer Jani Master faces an industry boycott. The Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation (TFIEF) reportedly urged members to avoid working with him and his wife, Sumalatha, following allegations of rule breaches and offensive remarks. Sumalatha serves as the president of the Telugu Film & TV Dancers Association.
Why is Jani Master facing federation boycott?
"Jani has earned fame and money, but he is behaving high-handedly," Rajeswar Reddy, former general secretary of the Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation, said, according to a report in Deccan Chronicle.
"The federation stood firmly behind dancers when the Telugu film industry shifted from Chennai to Hyderabad. During our tenure, we ensured that more Telugu dancers were employed in song sequences. Even when Tamil choreographers worked on Telugu films with 100 dancers, we ensured that around 70 were local dancers and only 30 came from Chennai. The federation also fought successfully for wage hikes benefiting over 600 dancers. Without the federation's support, none of this would have been possible," Reddy pointed out.
"In simple terms, if Jani is signed for a film, workers from the federation's 23 affiliated crafts across South India may refuse to cooperate, making it extremely difficult to complete the project," Reddy said.
For the unversed, the TFIEF operates within a wider network. It holds memberships in the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) and the All India Film Employees Confederation (AIFEC).
Jani Seeks chamber intervention
Jani sought help from the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce. He urged the body to step in, alleging that a handful of "tainted members" within the federation are exploiting producers.
However, federation leaders stated that the Chamber has limited authority because the conflict involves affiliated unions instead of producers and workers.
About the dispute
A personal feud sparked the wider crisis. Jani Master and Sekhar Master clashed at the Telugu Film & TV Dancers Association office. This confrontation quickly escalated, prompting multiple members to resign over the management of elections which the federation reportedly approved.