Aamir Khan Allegedly Receives Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Over ‘Love Jihad’

Aamir Khan has allegedly received threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang members Arzoo Bishnoi and Tyson Bishnoi via a viral social media post and an audio clip.
Arzoo Bishnoi accused Khan of promoting 'love jihad' against Indian culture and warned of direct consequences for his actions.
The social media post warned that the gang would crush the arrogance of those promoting such acts in the name of stardom.
Actor Aamir Khan has faced new online threats. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Arzoo Bishnoi and another individual, Tyson Bishnoi, have allegedly targeted the actor. The warnings emerged in a viral social media upload and an online audio file.
The files remain unconfirmed. India Today reported that it could not establish the genuineness of either the audio recording or the internet post.
Aamir Khan receives threats in audio clip
An audio clip purportedly features Arzu Bishnoi accusing Aamir of promoting 'love jihad' against Indian culture.
He warned that such actions would face direct consequences.
"Those like Aamir Khan, who are promoting what we consider to be against our culture in the name of ‘love jihad’ in our country, are being warned that we will never tolerate such actions. A warning is being issued to him and his associates that their actions will soon have consequences. Wherever we find them, we will show them such a lesson that they will remember it in the future," Bishnoi said.
Social media warnings issued
A translation of the social media post revealed further threats.
Bishnoi said, "I am Aarzoo Bishnoi and Tyson Bishnoi (Lawrence Bishnoi Group). People like Aamir Khan, who are promoting what we consider to be against our culture in the name of ‘love jihad’ in our country, will not be tolerated by us. This will be answered very soon. According to us, this goes against Sanatan Dharma and the country."
"We promise our brothers, sisters and fellow citizens that whoever promotes such acts will be answered in our own way. Those who promote such things in the name of stardom — we will crush their arrogance," Bishnoi added.
The social media post also stated a heinous incident involving an innocent girl in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. Bishnoi praised the local administration but accused political figures of protecting the accused.