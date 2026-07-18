Priyanka Chopra Looks Formidable In SS Rajamouli's Upcoming Epic, Varanasi

Recently, Chopra appeared on the Hey Jones podcast where she revealed, “I have been working on it for about 14 months now. But SS Rajamouli is known to take that kind of time to make movies. He called me for this movie and its this epic adventure around the world and in time.” Hinting at the film’s action-packed sequences, she added, “It has taken a minute but I am so excited about it. I do so many amazing slow-motion jumps in it and that’s all I can say about it.”