France Vs England Preview: Tuchel Seeks Redemption As Mbappe Chases Golden Boot In Third-Place Playoff Clash

France and England battle for third place after heartbreaking semifinal defeats to Spain and Argentina, respectively
Mbappe is level with Lionel Messi on eight goals heading into the playoff
Didier Deschamps will manage France for the final time, ending a successful 14-year tenure
Neither France nor England imagined their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign ending with a third-place playoff. Both arrived in North America as genuine title contenders, only to suffer heartbreaking semifinal defeats, France falling 2-0 to Spain and England conceding twice late on in a dramatic 2-1 loss to Argentina.
Now, instead of competing for the trophy, the European heavyweights meet in Miami with pride, history and individual milestones still at stake.
More Than Just a Consolation Prize
The bronze-medal clash may not carry the glamour of Sunday's final, but it remains an official World Cup fixture with plenty riding on it. England have the opportunity to secure their best World Cup finish since lifting the trophy in 1966, while France aim to end another impressive tournament on a positive note after missing out on a third consecutive World Cup final.
France defender Ibrahima Konate admitted the mood in both camps, saying, "None of us wanted to play in this game for third place. But we don't have a choice to play."
"Nobody wants to be, tomorrow, in this game," Tuchel said. "But it is an official World Cup game. It's a chance to have the best result in 60 years for England. Mentality is not something that you switch on and switch off as you like it."
Deschamps' Farewell, Mbappé's Historic Opportunity
Saturday's encounter will be Didier Deschamps' final match as France coach, bringing the curtain down on a remarkable 14-year reign that included the 2018 World Cup title and another appearance in the 2022 final. His players are eager to send him off with one last victory.
Deschamps reminded his squad of the responsibility that comes with wearing the French shirt, saying, "We have duties. I have duties, my staff has duties and so do the players."
Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe could still finish the tournament with individual glory. The French captain enters the match tied with Lionel Messi on eight goals, though Messi currently leads the Golden Boot race thanks to a superior assist tally. Another goal from Mbappe could dramatically reshape that contest, while England's Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham remain outside contenders with six goals apiece.
Tuchel is also expected to rotate his lineup after criticism over England's defensive approach against Argentina, while Deschamps has confirmed changes despite Mbappe being fit for selection.
Expect two wounded giants to play with freedom as they look to leave the tournament with one final victory before attention turns to Sunday's blockbuster final between Argentina and Spain.