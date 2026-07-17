US Bombs Key Bridges Near Iran's Bandar Abbas to Cut Off Military Supply Routes

The US struck multiple bridges near Bandar Abbas to disrupt Iranian military supply routes and isolate the IRGC naval base, following earlier attacks on the city's naval facilities.
Iran retaliated by targeting US and Gulf infrastructure and continuing attacks on commercial shipping, while warning it would strike regional infrastructure if US attacks persisted.
US Central Command said it is in its sixth consecutive day of strikes aimed at degrading Iran's military capabilities, alongside a renewed naval blockade of Iranian ports to pressure Tehran economically.
The US struck multiple bridges in Iran on Thursday to cut off supply routes to the strategic port city of Bandar Abbas. A senior US official confirmed the military action, which aims to isolate a key naval base in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran utilises this base to strike vessels and project power, as reported by Hindustan Times.
Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB informed that bridge strikes occurred overnight on Thursday. Authorities subsequently closed major highways linking Bandar Abbas to neighbouring provinces. The port city hosts an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps naval base, which remains vital for Iranian power projection in the Persian Gulf.
The bridge bombings follow consecutive US strikes on the city. Earlier this week, US forces used sea drones to attack an Iranian submarine and ship facility in Bandar Abbas.
Escalating Regional Conflict
Iran responded by striking US infrastructure in the region and targeting Gulf allies. Iranian forces also continued their attacks on commercial ships.
Iranian military commanders threatened to destroy infrastructure across the Middle East if the US attacks its infrastructure, IRIB reported.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday that Iran "very much continues to talk to the United States of America and express that they want to make a deal with us because they are suffering devastating blows".
Campaign to Degrade Capabilities
US Central Command announced a sixth straight day of strikes against Iran to degrade its military capabilities. The command, which oversees US forces in the Middle East, has focused on taking out missile and drone facilities as well as other sites that Iran uses to threaten shipping.
The attacks come as the US imposes a naval blockade of Iranian ports and coastal areas to choke off Iran's economy. Centcom released photos of Marines boarding and searching a commercial ship on Thursday.
Since the blockade resumed earlier this week, the US has redirected three vessels and disabled another that failed to comply with orders, Centcom informed.