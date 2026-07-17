Tadej Pogacar Demoralizes Opponents With Stage 10 Victory At Tour de France
Four-time champion Tadej Pogačar dealt his rivals another crushing blow by winning the 10th stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday to extend his already commanding overall lead. “You never know how long it lasts,” said Pogačar, who is on course to equal the record for Tour wins. Only Belgian Eddy Merckx, Spaniard Miguel Indurain and Frenchmen Jacques Anquetil and Bernard Hinault have five Tour victories to their names. “We just need to be grateful for this moment to be riding in the biggest race of the world,” the 27-year-old Pogačar said. Pogačar, who had already sapped his rivals’ morale with victory on the iconic Col du Tourmalet on Thursday, again stamped his authority with a break just over 900 meters from the summit of the Col de Pertus, the penultimate climb on Tuesday’s hilly stage.
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