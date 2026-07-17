Tadej Pogacar Demoralizes Opponents With Stage 10 Victory At Tour de France

Four-time champion Tadej Pogačar dealt his rivals another crushing blow by winning the 10th stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday to extend his already commanding overall lead. “You never know how long it lasts,” said Pogačar, who is on course to equal the record for Tour wins. Only Belgian Eddy Merckx, Spaniard Miguel Indurain and Frenchmen Jacques Anquetil and Bernard Hinault have five Tour victories to their names. “We just need to be grateful for this moment to be riding in the biggest race of the world,” the 27-year-old Pogačar said. Pogačar, who had already sapped his rivals’ morale with victory on the iconic Col du Tourmalet on Thursday, again stamped his authority with a break just over 900 meters from the summit of the Col de Pertus, the penultimate climb on Tuesday’s hilly stage.

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Tour de France cycling race tenth stage highlights-Tadej Pogacar
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates after winning the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Aurillac and finish in Le Lioran, France, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tadej Pogačar yellow jersey celebration pics
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after winning the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Aurillac and finish in Le Lioran, France, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France cycling race tenth stage highlights-
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, celebrates on the podium after winning the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Aurillac and finish in Le Lioran, France, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France cycling race tenth stage highlights
The pack rides during the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Aurillac and finish in Le Lioran, France, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France cycling race tenth stage highlights-
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides in the pack during the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Aurillac and finish in Le Lioran, France, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France cycling race tenth stage highlights-
The pack rides during the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Aurillac and finish in Le Lioran, France, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France cycling race tenth stage highlights-
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides in the pack during the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Aurillac and finish in Le Lioran, France, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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UAE Team Emirates Stage 10 win
A rider speed past spectators during the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Aurillac and finish in Le Lioran, France, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France cycling race tenth stage highlights-Slovenias Tadej Pogacar
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, speeds towards the final stage of the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Aurillac and finish in Le Lioran, France, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Stage 10 cycling highlights
The pack rides during the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Aurillac and finish in Le Lioran, France, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France 2026 Yellow Jersey
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides in the pack during the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Aurillac and finish in Le Lioran, France, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Stage 10 Aurillac to Le Lioran
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides in the pack during the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Aurillac and finish in Le Lioran, France, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France cycling race tenth stage photos
The pack rides during the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Aurillac and finish in Le Lioran, France, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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