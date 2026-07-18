FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Donald Trump To Present Trophy Alongside Gianni Infantino

Donald Trump will attend the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina in New Jersey
Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino will jointly present the World Cup trophy to the champions
MetLife Stadium will host the historic final of the first-ever 48-team FIFA World Cup
United States President Donald Trump will attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and defending champions Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford, adding another high-profile appearance to the tournament's showpiece event.
The White House confirmed Trump's attendance ahead of Sunday's final, while FIFA president Gianni Infantino has also revealed that the pair are expected to present the World Cup trophy to the winning captain after the match.
The final marks the culmination of the first-ever 48-team FIFA World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Trump's presence follows his appearance at last year's FIFA Club World Cup final, where he joined Infantino during the trophy ceremony.
Trump and Infantino to Share Trophy Presentation Duties
Speaking about the post-match ceremony earlier, FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirmed that Trump would take part in the trophy presentation alongside him. "The plan is that the two of us present the trophy to the winning team," Infantino said while discussing preparations for the final.
The FIFA chief has maintained a close working relationship with the U.S. administration throughout the tournament, particularly as the United States serves as the primary host of the expanded World Cup.
Trump is expected to attend a FIFA reception in New York before travelling to New Jersey for the final. His participation continues a long-standing tradition of heads of state attending major sporting events, particularly World Cup finals, although it is relatively uncommon for a sitting U.S. president to be directly involved in the trophy presentation.
A Historic Finale for the Expanded World Cup
The final pits Spain, chasing another World Cup crown after their 2010 triumph, against Argentina, who are aiming to successfully defend the title they won in Qatar four years ago. The match is expected to draw a sell-out crowd in New Jersey, with millions more watching worldwide.
Ahead of the final, Trump and Infantino praised the tournament's success during a reception in New York. Infantino highlighted the competition's massive reach, record attendance and global impact, while Trump described it as "one of the greatest sporting spectacles in history." The FIFA president also emphasized football's power to unite people across nations, calling the tournament a celebration of the sport on the world's biggest stage.
With Spain and Argentina set to contest one of the most anticipated finals in World Cup history, Trump's attendance and his role in presenting the iconic FIFA World Cup trophy will add another layer of global attention to an already historic occasion.