S.S. Rajamouli Says Varanasi Will Be A Standalone Film

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli confirmed his upcoming project Varanasi will operate as a standalone film rather than launching a multi-part franchise. The announcement resolves intense speculation regarding the narrative scope and potential sequels for the feature. As part of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France, screenings of his films RRR and Eega were held. On June 27, the RRR director gave a masterclass where he spoke about his upcoming film Varanasi and confirmed that, unlike Baahubali, it will be a standalone film rather than a franchise. Currently, he's on a break from a shoot as he is touring Europe with his retrospective. During the interaction, Rajamouli emphasised, "You are going to experience the cold and ice of Antarctica. The gods of Ramayana, the natural disasters and fantastic elements. That's the experience you are going to have, but at the core of all this is the emotions of father and son. All this makes Varanasi for you."