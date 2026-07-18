Stars Align At Fanatics Fest: Messi, Rodri, And Global Icons Preview Spain Vs Argentina World Cup Final

The media room at New York's Fanatics Fest was electric ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina. Instead of traditional media, sports legends like Tom Brady, Novak Djokovic, and Kevin Durant took the stage to interview the teams. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni and Spain's Luis de la Fuente discussed handling the immense pressure of the looming title showdown. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez expressed his desire to bring back-to-back titles to his country. The spotlight inevitably turned to the viral photo of Lionel Messi with a baby Lamine Yamal. Messi smiled, calling it a crazy picture, while promising that his team will give their all. Spain captain Rodri wrapped things up with a fighter's mindset. While labelling Messi the greatest player of all time, Rodri insisted his team must stay focused to lift the trophy. See the best photos from the ESP vs ARG final news conference.

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fifa world cup 2026 final spain vs argentina pre match news conference fanatics fest-1
From left, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, head coach Lionel Scaloni and Lionel Messi take question from Tennis player Novak Djokovic during a news conference ahead of the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
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Lionel Messi listens to tennis player Novak Djokovic
Argentina's Lionel Messi listens to tennis player Novak Djokovic during a news conference ahead of the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
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Former NFL great Tom Brady
Former NFL great Tom Brady, right, speaks as Argentina's Lionel Messi, center, and head coach Lionel Scaloni listen during a news conference ahead of the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
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Emiliano Martinez speaks as head coach Lionel Scaloni, Lionel Messi
From left, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez speaks as head coach Lionel Scaloni, Lionel Messi and former NFL great Tom Brady listen during a news conference ahead of the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
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Lionel Scaloni and Lionel Messi
Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni and Lionel Messi talk during a news conference ahead of the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Emiliano Martinez
From left, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and head coach Lionel Scaloni listen as Lionel Messi speaks during a news conference ahead of the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
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Argentinas Lionel Messi
Argentina's Lionel Messi waves during a news conference ahead of the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Soccer legends Fanatics Fest
Tennis player Novak Djokovic greets Argentina's Lionel Messi as goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, left, and head coach Lionel Scaloni look on during a news conference ahead of the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
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Fanatics Fest New York soccer icons
Argentina's Lionel Messi watches during a news conference ahead of the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Lionel Messi World Cup final
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, takes a question from former NFL great Tom Brady as former England star Rio Ferdinand, right looks on during a news conference ahead of the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
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Fanatics Fest 2026
Spain's Rodri speaks during a news conference ahead of the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
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Messi vs Rodri
Spain's Rodri watches as American football player Tom Brady greets head coach Luis de la Fuente during a news conference ahead of the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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2026 World Cup final match
Spain's Rodri listens as head coach Luis de la Fuente speaks during a news conference ahead of the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
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Argentina vs Spain World Cup final
Spain's Rodri talks as tennis player Novak Djokovic looks on during a news conference ahead of the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Spains Rodri during a news conference
Spain's Rodri smiles during a news conference ahead of the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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