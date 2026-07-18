Stars Align At Fanatics Fest: Messi, Rodri, And Global Icons Preview Spain Vs Argentina World Cup Final
The media room at New York's Fanatics Fest was electric ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina. Instead of traditional media, sports legends like Tom Brady, Novak Djokovic, and Kevin Durant took the stage to interview the teams. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni and Spain's Luis de la Fuente discussed handling the immense pressure of the looming title showdown. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez expressed his desire to bring back-to-back titles to his country. The spotlight inevitably turned to the viral photo of Lionel Messi with a baby Lamine Yamal. Messi smiled, calling it a crazy picture, while promising that his team will give their all. Spain captain Rodri wrapped things up with a fighter's mindset. While labelling Messi the greatest player of all time, Rodri insisted his team must stay focused to lift the trophy. See the best photos from the ESP vs ARG final news conference.
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