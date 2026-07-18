Legends In NYC: Global Icons Clash At FIFA Legends Cup - See The Best Photos

The iconic Rockefeller Center transformed into a star-studded pitch for the FIFA Legends Cup, held ahead of the World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain. This photo feature highlights the tournament's most memorable moments, featuring crossover tennis icon Novak Djokovic alongside Brazilian maestro Kaka and Italian goalscorer Alessandro del Piero, among many others. Goalkeeping greats Iker Casillas and Cabo Verde's Vozinha guarded the action at both ends of the field. Closing out the celebration, FIFA President Gianni Infantino presented the champion's trophy to Argentine icon Javier Zanetti. See the best photos from the FIFA Legends Cup 2026.

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FIFA Legends football match highlights-Iker Casillas
Spanish former goalkeeper Iker Casillass looks to pass the ball during a FIFA legends soccer match being played two days ahead of the World Cup final in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
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FIFA Legends football match highlights-Andre-Pierre Gignac, Vozinha
Former player Andre-Pierre Gignac greets Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha during a FIFA legends soccer match being played two days ahead of the World Cup final in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
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FIFA Legends football match highlights-Novak Djokovic
Tennis player Novak Djokovic challenges former player Maxi Rodriguez during a FIFA legends soccer match being played two days ahead of the World Cup final in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
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FIFA Legends football match highlights-Esteban Cambiasso
Former player Esteban Cambiasso in action during a FIFA legends soccer match being played two days ahead of the World Cup final in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
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FIFA Legends football match highlights-Luis Hernandez
Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha gathers the ball ahead of former Mexican soccer player Luis Hernandez during a FIFA legends soccer match being played two days ahead of the World Cup final in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
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FIFA Legends football match highlights-Brazils Cafu
Soccer legends, Brazil's Cafu, left, and Mexico's Luis Hernandez react during a FIFA legends soccer match being played two days ahead of the World Cup final in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
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FIFA Legends football match highlights-
Players watch the ball during a FIFA legends soccer match being played in Rockefeller Plaza two days ahead of the World Cup final in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
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FIFA Legends football match highlights-John Terry
Former soccer players John Terry, center, and Andre-Pierre Gignac battle for the ball during a FIFA legends soccer match being played two days ahead of the World Cup final in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
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FIFA Legends football match highlights-Novak Djokovic
Tennis legend Novak Djokovic plays a shot toward former Colombian goalkeeper Rene Higuita during a FIFA legends soccer match being played two days ahead of the World Cup final in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
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FIFA Legends football match highlights-Kaka
Former Brazilian soccer star Kaka controls the ball during a FIFA legends soccer match being played two days ahead of the World Cup final in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
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FIFA Legends football match highlights-Colombian goalkeeper Rene Higuita
Former players, Colombian goalkeeper Rene Higuita, Carles Puyol and Alessandro del Piero, from left, react during a FIFA legends soccer match being played two days ahead of the World Cup final in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
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FIFA Legends football match highlights-Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha
Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha tries to make a save during a FIFA legends soccer match being played two days ahead of the World Cup final in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
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FIFA Legends football match highlights-Javier Mascherano
Argentine former player Javier Mascherano reacts during a FIFA legends soccer match being played two days ahead of the World Cup final in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
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FIFA Legends football match highlights-John Terry
Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha and former England player John Terry react during a FIFA legends soccer match being played two days ahead of the World Cup final in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
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