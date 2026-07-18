Legends In NYC: Global Icons Clash At FIFA Legends Cup - See The Best Photos
The iconic Rockefeller Center transformed into a star-studded pitch for the FIFA Legends Cup, held ahead of the World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain. This photo feature highlights the tournament's most memorable moments, featuring crossover tennis icon Novak Djokovic alongside Brazilian maestro Kaka and Italian goalscorer Alessandro del Piero, among many others. Goalkeeping greats Iker Casillas and Cabo Verde's Vozinha guarded the action at both ends of the field. Closing out the celebration, FIFA President Gianni Infantino presented the champion's trophy to Argentine icon Javier Zanetti. See the best photos from the FIFA Legends Cup 2026.
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