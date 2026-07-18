Legends In NYC: Global Icons Clash At FIFA Legends Cup - See The Best Photos

Spanish former goalkeeper Iker Casillass looks to pass the ball during a FIFA legends soccer match being played two days ahead of the World Cup final in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis

1/13 Former player Andre-Pierre Gignac greets Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha during a FIFA legends soccer match being played two days ahead of the World Cup final in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis





2/13 Tennis player Novak Djokovic challenges former player Maxi Rodriguez during a FIFA legends soccer match being played two days ahead of the World Cup final in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis





3/13 Former player Esteban Cambiasso in action during a FIFA legends soccer match being played two days ahead of the World Cup final in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis





4/13 Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha gathers the ball ahead of former Mexican soccer player Luis Hernandez during a FIFA legends soccer match being played two days ahead of the World Cup final in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis





5/13 Soccer legends, Brazil's Cafu, left, and Mexico's Luis Hernandez react during a FIFA legends soccer match being played two days ahead of the World Cup final in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis





6/13 Players watch the ball during a FIFA legends soccer match being played in Rockefeller Plaza two days ahead of the World Cup final in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis





7/13 Former soccer players John Terry, center, and Andre-Pierre Gignac battle for the ball during a FIFA legends soccer match being played two days ahead of the World Cup final in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis





8/13 Tennis legend Novak Djokovic plays a shot toward former Colombian goalkeeper Rene Higuita during a FIFA legends soccer match being played two days ahead of the World Cup final in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis





9/13 Former Brazilian soccer star Kaka controls the ball during a FIFA legends soccer match being played two days ahead of the World Cup final in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis





10/13 Former players, Colombian goalkeeper Rene Higuita, Carles Puyol and Alessandro del Piero, from left, react during a FIFA legends soccer match being played two days ahead of the World Cup final in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis





11/13 Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha tries to make a save during a FIFA legends soccer match being played two days ahead of the World Cup final in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis





12/13 Argentine former player Javier Mascherano reacts during a FIFA legends soccer match being played two days ahead of the World Cup final in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis





13/13 Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha and former England player John Terry react during a FIFA legends soccer match being played two days ahead of the World Cup final in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis





