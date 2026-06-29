Varanasi Movie Update: SS Rajamouli Plans Massive Battle With Mahesh Babu, 3,500 Extras And A Global Release

SS Rajamouli's Varanasi is reportedly entering one of its most ambitious production phases as the filmmaker prepares to shoot a massive war sequence featuring Mahesh Babu. According to recent reports, the schedule will involve thousands of junior artistes and extensive visual effects, making it one of the largest battle scenes ever attempted for a Rajamouli film. The sequence is expected to play a crucial role in the mythological action adventure that has already generated enormous anticipation.