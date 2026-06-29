Varanasi Movie Update: SS Rajamouli Plans Massive Battle With Mahesh Babu, 3,500 Extras And A Global Release

Varanasi will reportedly film a massive war sequence with 3,500 junior artistes soon.
Visual effects are expected to expand the battlefield into 50,000 on-screen vanars.
Mahesh Babu headlines Rajamouli's epic releasing worldwide on April 7, 2027.
SS Rajamouli's Varanasi is reportedly entering one of its most ambitious production phases as the filmmaker prepares to shoot a massive war sequence featuring Mahesh Babu. According to recent reports, the schedule will involve thousands of junior artistes and extensive visual effects, making it one of the largest battle scenes ever attempted for a Rajamouli film. The sequence is expected to play a crucial role in the mythological action adventure that has already generated enormous anticipation.
Varanasi war sequence to feature thousands of artists
According to a Mid-day report, Rajamouli will resume filming in Hyderabad from July 7 after returning from France, where he was honoured by the Cinémathèque Française. Mahesh Babu is expected to participate in the schedule alongside nearly 3,500 junior artistes.
SS Rajamouli promises an epic cinematic experience
Reports suggest the large crowd filmed on set will later be expanded through visual effects, creating an army of nearly 50,000 vanars on screen. The sequence is believed to be only the beginning of a much larger action spectacle planned for the film.
During his recent interaction in France, Rajamouli shared a glimpse of the film's emotional and visual scale. It was said by the filmmaker that audiences would witness Antarctica's icy landscapes, mythical elements from the Ramayana and spectacular natural disasters, while the emotional core would revolve around the relationship between a father and son.
Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mandakini and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha. The film also marks Priyankas' return to Indian cinema after an eight-year absence.
The makers have scheduled the film for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027, with the upcoming Hyderabad schedule expected to become one of its biggest production milestones.