Con City OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Arjun Das, Anna Ben-Starrer Crime Drama

Tamil crime drama Con City is scheduled for its digital premiere this July.
The film, starring Arjun Das and Anna Ben, originally released in theatres on June 26.
Directed by debutant Harish Durairaj, the movie features supporting performances by Yogi Babu and Vadivukarasi.
The film received mixed reviews and had an average run at the box office.
Con City OTT release: Tamil crime drama Con City is set for digital debut this July, one month after its theatrical release. Starring Arjun Das and Anna Ben in the lead roles, the film has locked its OTT release date. The film was released in theatres on June 26. Those who missed the film in theatres can now watch it in the comfort of their homes.
When and where to watch Con City on OTT
According to OTT trackers, Con City is expected to stream on Netflix from July 24. However, the streamer hasn't made the announcement yet.
The film generated significant curiosity before its theatrical release. However, it received mixed reviews from critics and audiences upon hitting the big screen.
Con City cast and crew
The film marks the directorial debut of Harish Durairaj. Apart from Anna Ben and Arjun Das, the film also stars Yogi Babu and Vadivukarasi in supporting roles, adding depth to the narrative. Sean Roldan composed the film's music.
Con City box office performance
The film recorded an average box office run due to early mixed reviews. However, audiences praised Arjun Das and Anna Ben's performances and Sean Roldan's musical score.
Reportedly, it grossed approximately Rs 5.64 crore (US$670,000) worldwide during its theatrical run, and an India net collection of about Rs 4.78 crore
The upcoming digital release offers the film a fresh chance. Many films that underperform in theatres find audiences and receive appreciation on OTT platforms.
An official announcement on Con City is awaited.