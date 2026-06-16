Blast OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Arjun Sarja's Tamil Blockbuster

Blast is set to make its OTT debut this month.
The Tamil film hit the theatres on May 28.
It starred Arjun Sarja, Abhirami, and Preity Mukhundhan in key roles.
Blast OTT release update: Tamil action-thriller Blast, starring Arjun Sarja, Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan, will soon make its OTT debut. The blockbuster film will have its digital release in less than a month after its theatrical release. It hit the theatres on May 28, 2026.
Directed by debutant Subash K. Raj, the film garnered praise from critics and audiences for its plot, performances and gripping storytelling. Those who missed Blast in theatres can now enjoy it at home. Here's everything you need to know about Blast's OTT premiere date and platform.
When and where to watch Blast online
Blast is reportedly set to premiere on Netflix on June 25, 2026 in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Blast story
Blast follows a close-knit family comprising a father (Arjun), mother (Abhirami) and their daughter Nila (Preity Mukhundhan) - all three trained in Karate. Their lives take a turn when they get into a big problem involving a powerful businessman and a local gangster. The film shows how the family faces the challenges. The film was released in Telugu with the title Blast Zone.
Blast cast
Apart from the main cast, John Kokken, Vivek Prasanna, Arjun Chidambaram, Dileepan, Pawan and Vinod Sagar starred in supporting roles.
Blast box office
Blast had a strong opening, earning Rs 1 crore net in India on its first day. According to Sacnilk, the Tamil film has grossed approximately Rs 70 crore worldwide, emerging as one of the successful Tamil hits of 2026.
The AGS Entertainment-backed movie was reportedly made on an estimated budget of Rs 18 crore.
It's also on the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026, in the 9th position. It has joined the list of other Tamil blockbusters, including Karuppu, Thaai Kizhavi and Youth.