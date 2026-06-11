Bhooth Bangla OTT Release Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch Akshay Kumar's Horror Comedy

Bhooth Bangla is making its digital debut.
The movie had a theatrical release on April 17.
Priyadarshan directed the horror film.
Bhooth Bangla OTT release: Akshay Kumar-starrer is set for digital debut almost two months after its theatrical release. The horror-comedy hit the theatres on April 17, 2026. The film marks Akshay and Priyadarshan's reunion after over a decade.
The film also starred Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Yadav and the late Asrani.
When and where to watch Bhooth Bangla on OTT
Bhooth Bangla will premiere on Netflix on June 12. The streaming giant announced it on social media with the caption, "Zor zor se bolke sabko dara do 👀 Bhooth Bangla mein jald entry hogi 🦇💥
Watch Bhooth Bangla, out 12 June, on Netflix (sic)."
The film has been backed by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Cape of Good Films.
Ahead of its theatrical release, people drew comparisons between Bhooth Bangla and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Priyadarshan stated that both films have totally different storylines.
He called Bhool Bhulaiyaa a "psychological thriller" and Bhooth Bangla a "fantasy."
Let's see what kind of response Bhooth Bangla gets on OTT.
The horror comedy opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. An excerpt from Outlook India review of the film reads: "Bhooth Bangla is the death of comedy-cum-mythological-cum-horror, or whatever this outlandish genre stew this is. Kumar’s reunion with Priyadarshan after 17 years arrives as a stinker of massive proportions. It lurches between disparate tones, its camera spinning in unfathomable directions, insisting you latch on for its no-concession humourless diet."
Bhooth Bangla box office collection
Reportedly, Bhooth Bangla has grossed over Rs 279 crore ($33 million USD) worldwide. It is now the third-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026, earning over Rs 187 crore nett at the domestic market.