OTT & Theatrical Releases This Week: Raakh, Disclosure Day, Main Vaapas Aaunga Lead

This week’s watchlist moves from chilling mysteries and supernatural scares to deeply personal stories of love and loss.
Raakh, Bhooth Bangla and Main Vaapas Aaunga are among the biggest titles drawing attention across streaming and cinemas.
Whether you prefer OTT binges or a trip to the theatre, there is plenty arriving to keep the weekend covered.
The OTT and theatrical releases this week offer an unusually varied mix of stories. Whether you are in the mood for a chilling crime investigation, a supernatural comedy, a heartfelt Partition-era romance or a big-screen sci-fi mystery, the next few days have plenty to choose from. Streaming platforms such as Netflix and Prime Video are rolling out major originals, while cinemas are welcoming a combination of ambitious Indian dramas and highly anticipated Hollywood releases.
New OTT Releases To Stream This Week:
1. Raakh
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Release Date: June 12
Ali Fazal headlines this gripping crime thriller set in 1978 Delhi. The series begins with the shocking disappearance and murder of two teenagers, triggering an intense investigation that slowly uncovers disturbing truths about the minds behind the crime. Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir join a strong ensemble cast in what looks set to be one of the week's most talked-about releases.
2. Bhooth Bangla
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: June 12
Akshay Kumar returns to the horror-comedy space with a story centred on an ancestral palace haunted by the legend of an immortal demon. When a family wedding is planned at the mysterious haveli despite repeated warnings, strange events begin to unfold. With Paresh Rawal, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi in the cast, the film promises humour, scares and plenty of chaos.
3. Every Year After
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Release Date: June 10
Adapted from Carley Fortune's bestselling novel, this romantic drama moves between the past and present to explore a lifelong connection between two childhood friends. Tender, nostalgic and emotionally driven, it is likely to appeal to viewers who enjoy character-focused love stories.
4. Outlast: The Jungle
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: June 10
Survival reality television gets a new twist as 16 contestants battle the harsh conditions of the Panamanian jungle. Unlike most competition shows, nobody can win alone. Alliances, trust and teamwork become just as important as physical endurance.
5. Sweet Magnolias Season 5
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: June 11
The beloved comfort drama returns as Maddie, Dana Sue and Helen continue balancing careers, family and relationships. This season expands beyond their familiar hometown and takes the trio to New York City, opening the door to fresh challenges and new beginnings.
Theatrical Releases This Week:
6. Main Vaapas Aaunga
Where to Watch: In Cinemas
Release Date: June 12
Imtiaz Ali reunites with Diljit Dosanjh after Amar Singh Chamkila for a sweeping romantic period drama set against the backdrop of Partition. Spanning generations, the story unfolds through an elderly man's memories as he revisits a love story shaped by migration, loss and identity. With Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Raina also starring, expectations are understandably high.
7. Disclosure Day
Where to Watch: In Cinemas
Release Date: June 12
Steven Spielberg returns to the world of UFO mysteries with a project shrouded in secrecy. Led by Josh O'Connor, Emily Blunt and Colman Domingo, the film revolves around a truth that powerful forces may not want revealed. The limited details have only increased anticipation.
8. Governor: The Silent Saviour
Where to Watch: In Cinemas
Release Date: June 12
Manoj Bajpayee leads this political-financial thriller inspired by India's 1991 economic crisis. The film shines a light on the lesser-known efforts that helped steer the country away from financial collapse. Timely and rooted in real events, it offers a different kind of big-screen drama.
9. Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry
Where to Watch: In Cinemas
Release Date: June 12
Patralekhaa and Maanvi Gagroo star in this road-trip drama about two women travelling from Indore to Pondicherry on a motorcycle journey. Along the way, questions about family, love and self-discovery gradually come into focus. The film appears to blend humour and emotion with themes of friendship and independence.