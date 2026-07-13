OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Golden Kamuy, Desire And The Odyssey Lead The Line-Up

Eight major OTT and theatrical releases arrive with stories across multiple genres.
From thrillers to fantasy, this week's releases offer plenty of binge-worthy choices.
The latest release calendar keeps movie lovers and streamers equally occupied.
If you're wondering what to watch over the next few days, the OTT and theatrical releases this week offer something for every mood. From political thrillers and emotional coming-of-age dramas to documentaries, true crime and action adventures, streaming platforms have packed their weekly slate with fresh titles. Cinema lovers also have a new big-screen spectacle to look forward to, making it a busy week for both OTT and theatrical audiences.
OTT releases this week:
1. Golden Kamuy - The Abashiri Prison Raid (Netflix)
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: July 13
The live-action adaptation returns with its biggest chapter yet as Sugimoto and Asirpa race towards Abashiri Prison in search of the legendary Ainu gold. As rival factions close in, shifting loyalties and long-hidden truths raise the stakes even further. Fans of the manga can expect another action-packed outing with larger-scale battles and emotional revelations.
2. Murder 101
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Release Date: July 13
Inspired by the hit true-crime podcast, this investigative drama follows a sociology teacher and his students as they reopen a decades-old murder case. What starts as a classroom assignment slowly uncovers forgotten evidence, forcing a quiet town to confront its past.
3. On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: July 13
Jay Shetty's globally popular podcast enters a new chapter with a video format on Netflix. Featuring conversations with celebrities, entrepreneurs and cultural figures, the series promises thoughtful discussions on life, ambition and personal growth.
4. Hot Ones: Extra Heat
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: July 14
Sean Evans takes his famous spicy interviews beyond the studio in this new spin-off. The first special sees Will Ferrell and his co-stars tackling fiery wings while promoting their latest project, with more celebrity editions expected through the year.
5. Ride or Die
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Release Date: July 15
Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham headline this action-comedy about two lifelong friends thrown into a dangerous chase across Europe. Between assassins, criminals and plenty of unexpected twists, the series blends fast-paced action with humour and friendship.
6. 23,000 Lives
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: July 17
Based on remarkable real-life events, this drama follows a group of inexperienced students who launch a rescue mission in the Mediterranean to save refugees. Their journey soon tests their beliefs, courage and understanding of humanity.
7. Desire
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: July 17
A successful lawyer risks everything after beginning an affair that complicates both her personal and family life. What starts as a secret romance gradually spirals into an emotionally charged story of desire, betrayal and difficult choices.
Theatrical release this week:
8. The Odyssey
Where to Watch: In cinemas
Release Date: July 17
One of the week's biggest theatrical releases brings Homer's timeless epic back to the big screen with a star-studded cast led by Matt Damon. The story follows Odysseus as he battles mythical creatures, impossible odds and the consequences of war while trying to return home to Ithaca. Packed with large-scale action and fantasy, it promises an ambitious cinematic retelling of one of history's greatest adventures.