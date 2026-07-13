Wai Ching Ho, Daredevil And Iron Fist Actress, Passes Away At 83

Lei, who starred alongside Ho in 2022’s The World’s Greatest, which she also wrote and directed, wrote that she was "so sad to hear of her passing", adding, "Wai Ching was super kind and generous when she played the Chinese School teacher in my first film back in 2019. We had lost our filming location close to midnight the night before and I broke the news to her in the morning. She came to the new location, all prepped and ready to play—she even brought her own outfit. I forgot to have her sign some paperwork and went to her home a few days later to have her sign it. She never displayed an ounce of disappointment in my lack of experience. That type of grace is something I’ll never forget (sic)."