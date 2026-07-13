Wai Ching Ho, Daredevil And Iron Fist Actress, Passes Away At 83

Actress Wai Ching Ho has died at the age of 83.
She was known for her portrayal of the powerful crime boss Madame Gao in Marvel's Daredevil, Iron Fist, and The Defenders.
Born in Hong Kong, Ho's extensive career spanned over four decades, beginning with her first onscreen credit in the 1983 series One Life to Live.
Actress Wai Ching Ho passed away at the age of 83. Her family confirmed the news in a statement to international portals. The cause of her death was not immediately available.
Ho was best known for playing the Marvel Cinematic Universe crime boss Madame Gao in Daredevil, Iron Fist and The Defenders.
Wai Ching Ho dies
"Her family are deeply grateful for the incredible outpouring of love and support and the many beautiful messages and memories people have shared about our beloved Wai," her family wrote in the statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Reading how much she meant to so many is comforting to us during this difficult time."
A diverse career
Born in Hong Kong, Ho's first onscreen credit came in the 1983 television series One Life to Live.
She starred as Madame Gao in Daredevil in 2015 and reprised role in the 2017 spin-offs Iron Fist and The Defenders.
Swans Crossing, Wonderland, Deadline, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Children of Invention, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, Blue Bloods, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Tracers, Orange Is the New Black, Fresh Off the Boat, New Amsterdam, Hustlers, The World’s Greatest, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, Law & Order and Only Murders in the Building, among others, are some of her other works.
She also lent her voice to Grandma Wu in Pixar’s animated film Turning Red.
Ho also starred in the Off-Broadway play Laowang: A Chinatown King Lear, Snow in Midsummer and Celine Song’s play Endlings.
Tributes from co-stars
Ho's former co-stars Peter Shinkoda and Judy Lei shared tributes to the veteran actor on social media.
Shinkoda, who played Nobu in Daredevil, wrote on Instagram: "I won’t ever forget you. I learned every minute from you when we were together on and off set. I know wisdom – I’d hang on your every word. We will meet again, my friend. You were beautiful."
Lei, who starred alongside Ho in 2022’s The World’s Greatest, which she also wrote and directed, wrote that she was "so sad to hear of her passing", adding, "Wai Ching was super kind and generous when she played the Chinese School teacher in my first film back in 2019. We had lost our filming location close to midnight the night before and I broke the news to her in the morning. She came to the new location, all prepped and ready to play—she even brought her own outfit. I forgot to have her sign some paperwork and went to her home a few days later to have her sign it. She never displayed an ounce of disappointment in my lack of experience. That type of grace is something I’ll never forget (sic)."