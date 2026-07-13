Sam Neill, Jurassic Park Star, Passes Away At 78

Neill, whose first name is Nigel, was born in Northern Ireland on September 14, 1947. His family moved to New Zealand when he was eight. His first big break came in the 1979 Aussie film My Brilliant Career before he played Michael Chamberlain in Evil Angels, about the disappearance of Azaria Chamberlain. However, it was the iconic role of Dr Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg's 1983 movie Jurassic Park that changed his career. He also appeared in in Andrzej Żuławski‘s cult film Possession (1981). Neill was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British empire in 1991 for his services to acting and a Distinguished Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (DCNZM) in 2007.