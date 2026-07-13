Sam Neill, Jurassic Park Star, Passes Away At 78

Sam Neill has died at 78.
He is best known for playing Dr Alan Grant in Jurassic Park.
He had multiple Golden Globe and Emmy nominations.
Sam Neill, the star of the 1993 blockbuster Jurassic Park died on Monday. The news of his sudden death was announced on Instagram. He was 78.
"Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterized his whole life," the statement shared by his family on Instagram read. "The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer-free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care. More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss.”
Sam Neill's Battle With Cancer
The Jurassic Park actor announced in April he was cancer-free after undergoing treatment for stage-three blood cancer. Neill was diagnosed with stage 3 angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma in 2022, after experiencing swollen glands while doing publicity for Jurassic World: Dominion. He only revealed he had been privately battling the disease a year later when he released his memoir, Did I Ever Tell You This?
Sam Neill's Notable Projects
"Sam Neill starred in so many beloved Australian stories, and he earned a special place in Australian hearts," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote on X/Twitter, minutes after the announcement. "Wry and dry, thoughtful and laconic, Sam fought illness with the same dignity, humor and conviction that gave strength to his every performance." The Prime Minister added, "He will be much mourned and long remembered. May he rest in peace."
Neill, whose first name is Nigel, was born in Northern Ireland on September 14, 1947. His family moved to New Zealand when he was eight. His first big break came in the 1979 Aussie film My Brilliant Career before he played Michael Chamberlain in Evil Angels, about the disappearance of Azaria Chamberlain. However, it was the iconic role of Dr Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg's 1983 movie Jurassic Park that changed his career. He also appeared in in Andrzej Żuławski‘s cult film Possession (1981). Neill was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British empire in 1991 for his services to acting and a Distinguished Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (DCNZM) in 2007.