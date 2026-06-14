Steven Spielberg Was "Crushed" When Harrison Ford Rejected Jurassic Park

Neill’s performance as the paleontologist became one of the inextricable elements of the 1993 sensation, helping turn Jurassic Park into a cultural phenomenon and one of the most beloved adventure films ever made. The interview also revealed that Ford wasn’t the only person to pass on a Spielberg opportunity. The director shared that he spent years trying to direct a James Bond film and even pitched himself twice to legendary 007 producer Albert “Cubby” Broccoli. Both attempts were rejected.