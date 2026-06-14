Steven Spielberg Was "Crushed" When Harrison Ford Rejected Jurassic Park

Steven Spielberg confirmed a long-brewing casting rumour.
Harrison Ford had indeed rejected Jurassic Park.
The role of Dr. Alan Grant went on to Sam Neill.
Steven Spielberg just confirmed a long-circulating rumour related to his 1993 blockbuster, Jurassic Park. During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the legendary filmmaker finally verified a casting rumour that has long endured in cinema history.
Host Josh Horowitz asked Spielberg directly whether Ford had turned down the part of paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant, stirring the 79-year-old director to respond, “Yes, he did."
Spielberg added that Ford may not even recall the offer. “He may not remember that, but I sure do,” Spielberg underlined. When fellow guest Emily Blunt asked if Ford's rejection hurt, Spielberg confessed, “I wasn't cross. I was crushed.”
The role ultimately went to Sam Neill, who starred alongside Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Richard Attenborough in the dinosaur adventure adapted from Michael Crichton’s bestselling novel. Reminscing, Spielberg said the casting change worked out exactly as it should have. “But then Sam Neill came available,” he said. “He’s Alan Grant, and it now belongs to him.”
Neill’s performance as the paleontologist became one of the inextricable elements of the 1993 sensation, helping turn Jurassic Park into a cultural phenomenon and one of the most beloved adventure films ever made. The interview also revealed that Ford wasn’t the only person to pass on a Spielberg opportunity. The director shared that he spent years trying to direct a James Bond film and even pitched himself twice to legendary 007 producer Albert “Cubby” Broccoli. Both attempts were rejected.
Ford and Spielberg have been a part of iconic Hollywood casting twists. Before Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark sailed into production, Spielberg and George Lucas had settled on Tom Selleck as their first choice to play Indiana Jones. But Selleck’s commitment to CBS became an impediment. Spielberg proposed Ford after watching an early screening of The Empire Strikes Back. Ford eventually went on to play the adventurer in five Indiana Jones films, spawning an entire juggernaut that includes video games, TV series and theme park curiosities.