Emily Blunt's AI Fears Revealed As Actor Refused Tech Shortcut In Spielberg’s New Film

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Emily Blunt AI comments have sparked conversation after the actor revealed she avoided artificial intelligence while filming Steven Spielberg’s upcoming sci-fi drama, choosing a more organic creative approach instead.

Emily Blunt
Actor Rejected Tech For Spielberg Film Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Emily Blunt AI concerns surfaced after rejecting artificial intelligence during the crucial Disclosure Day sequence.

  • Disclosure Day sound design used practical recordings, clicks, and breathing techniques for authenticity.

  • Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi film marks his 37th directorial project with a major ensemble cast.

Emily Blunt's AI remarks are drawing attention after the actor revealed she consciously avoided using artificial intelligence while filming a major sequence in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming sci-fi feature, Disclosure Day. Speaking about the experience, Blunt explained that she preferred a practical and human-led process over technological shortcuts while shaping her character’s unusual voice.

Emily Blunt on AI and Disclosure Day

During an appearance on Hot Ones, Blunt discussed a demanding scene in which her character, a Kansas City television meteorologist, gradually becomes overwhelmed by a mysterious extraterrestrial force during a live weather broadcast.

The actor explained that the sequence involved speaking in a non-human language and unfolded as a four-minute continuous shot. According to Blunt, several creative methods had been considered for achieving the sound design.

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It was shared by Blunt that she felt uneasy about relying on artificial intelligence for the moment. Instead, she chose to create the sounds herself through experimental vocal recordings.

Disclosure Day's sound design was created organically

Blunt revealed that a series of clicks, humming patterns, consonant sounds and unusual breathing techniques were recorded in studio sessions. Strategically placed microphones reportedly captured these sounds, allowing the film’s sound designer to later shape the final audio texture.

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The actor’s comments arrive amid continuing debate over AI’s growing role in Hollywood filmmaking, particularly in performance and post-production work. Rather than dismissing technology entirely, Blunt appeared to favour a more tactile process for this specific sequence.

Alongside discussing the film, Blunt also reflected on her admiration for Spielberg’s cinema. It was stated by the actor that 'Jaws' remains her favourite film of all time because of its emotional depth and storytelling scale.

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Meanwhile, Blunt recalled Mary Poppins Returns as her most frightening filming experience, admitting that suspended wire sequences tested her limits.

Disclosure Day, directed by Spielberg and written with longtime collaborator David Koepp, stars Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, and Colman Domingo. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on June 12.

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