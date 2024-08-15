Deadly Wildfire Of Greece Engulfs Scores Of Houses, Several Countries Send Aid

Vapor rises as a firefighter sprays water near burned vehicles inside a damaged business in Penteli, a suburb of Athens following a deadly wildfire near the Greek capital.
A charred vehicle and homes lie in ruins after a wildfire swept through the suburb of Nea Penteli in Athens.
Burned vehicles are parked inside a damaged business in Penteli, a suburb of Athens following a deadly wildfire near the Greek capital.
A damaged house is seen in Penteli, a suburb of Athens following a deadly wildfire near the Greek capital.
A religous sculpture stands at a burned workshop, in Chalandri, a suburb of Athens following a deadly wildfire near the Greek capital.
A damaged house is seen in Penteli, a suburb of Athens following a deadly wildfire near the Greek capital.
A damaged house is seen in Penteli, a suburb of Athens following a deadly wildfire near the Greek capital.
A burned roadside shrine stands in Nea Penteli suburb of Athens following a major wildfire that has burned into the northern suburbs of the Greek capital.
A view of a burned warehouse in Nea Penteli suburb of Athens following a major wildfire that has burned into the northern suburbs of the Greek capital.
A burned book and debris inside a damaged factory covers the ground in Chalandri suburb of Athens following a major wildfire that has burned into the northern suburbs of the Greek capital.