Deadly Wildfire Of Greece Engulfs Scores Of Houses, Several Countries Send Aid

A total 104 square kilometres (40 square miles) of land was burned northeast of Greece's Athens this week during a deadly wildfire that gutted scores of homes and prompted multiple countries to send assistance. The Copernicus Emergency Management Service announced the damage estimate Wednesday, a day after the wildfire was contained in a massive effort that ended on the outskirts of the capital.