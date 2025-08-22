Supreme Court Directs Return Of Sterilized Stray Dogs To Original Locations

- SC directed authorities to return sterilized stray dogs to their original locations, except in cases where the animals are afflicted with rabies.
- The Court aims to reduce conflict between humans and stray animals while ensuring that vaccination and sterilization programs continue effectively.
In a significant update on stray dog management, the Supreme Court has modified its earlier order, directing municipal authorities to return sterilized stray dogs to their original locations, except in cases where the animals are afflicted with rabies.
The apex court emphasized that while dogs must be sterilized, they should not be fed on public streets. Municipal bodies have been asked to earmark specific spots for feeding to ensure public safety and maintain hygiene.
The ruling comes amid ongoing debates about urban stray dog population management, balancing public health concerns with animal welfare. By allowing sterilized dogs to return to their familiar areas, the Court aims to reduce conflict between humans and stray animals while ensuring that vaccination and sterilization programs continue effectively.
Municipal authorities across the country will now be responsible for implementing the guidelines, including creating designated feeding zones and monitoring the health of stray dogs in their jurisdictions.
Animal welfare organizations have welcomed the Supreme Court’s order, noting that returning sterilized dogs to their original locations helps maintain their social structure and reduces stress on the animals.
On August 11, a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan had directed the authorities in Delhi-NCR to start relocating all stray dogs from streets to shelters and asked the authorities to initially start by creating a shelter to house 5,000 dogs.
PTI reported that it had warned of strictest action against those who obstructed the exercise and directed immediate creation of dog shelters or pounds and a report about it within eight weeks.