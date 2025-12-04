Pakistani Origin Student Arrested In US

The notebook manifesto, seized from the vehicle, contained chilling details: phrases like "kill all – martyrdom" repeated throughout, instructions on evading capture post-attack, and tactics for using additional weapons in "premeditated assault plans," according to the affidavit. Khan allegedly told interrogators that achieving martyrdom was "one of the greatest things you can do," though his full motive remains under FBI investigation. A subsequent raid on his Wilmington home uncovered an even larger arsenal: an AR-style rifle with a red-dot scope, a second Glock fitted with an illegal "switch" converting it to a fully automatic machine gun firing up to 1,200 rounds per minute, 11 extended magazines, hollow-point bullets, and a bulletproof vest—none registered.