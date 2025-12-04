Pakistani Origin Student Arrested In US

University of Delaware's Luqmaan Khan, 25, nabbed near Wilmington with guns, body armor, and 'kill all' manifesto seeking martyrdom; FBI uncovers auto-conversion device and AR rifle at home, amid probe into premeditated attack plans.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistani Origin Student Arrested In US
Pakistani Origin Student Arrested In US
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Luqmaan Khan, 25, Pakistani-born U.S. citizen, nabbed November 24 in truck with Glock, magazines, body armor, and 'kill all' manifesto targeting University of Delaware campus.

  • FBI raid uncovers AR rifle, auto-converted Glock (1,200 rpm), hollow-points, vest; no prior record, but notes detail evasion tactics and martyrdom goals.

  • Charged with machine gun possession university hails prevention of 'potential tragedy' amid rising U.S. plot concerns.

A 25-year-old Pakistani-born U.S. citizen and former University of Delaware student was arrested on November 24, 2025, after police discovered a cache of firearms, ammunition, body armor, and a handwritten manifesto outlining a mass shooting plot on the university campus, authorities confirmed on Monday. Luqmaan Khan, who had no prior criminal record, was pulled over in his pickup truck near a park after acting suspiciously, leading officers to a trove including a modified Glock handgun, multiple 27-round magazines, and tactical gear, New Castle County Police reported.

The notebook manifesto, seized from the vehicle, contained chilling details: phrases like "kill all – martyrdom" repeated throughout, instructions on evading capture post-attack, and tactics for using additional weapons in "premeditated assault plans," according to the affidavit. Khan allegedly told interrogators that achieving martyrdom was "one of the greatest things you can do," though his full motive remains under FBI investigation. A subsequent raid on his Wilmington home uncovered an even larger arsenal: an AR-style rifle with a red-dot scope, a second Glock fitted with an illegal "switch" converting it to a fully automatic machine gun firing up to 1,200 rounds per minute, 11 extended magazines, hollow-point bullets, and a bulletproof vest—none registered.

Khan faces multiple charges, including illegal possession of a machine gun, resisting arrest, and carrying a concealed deadly weapon, with federal probes exploring potential terrorism links. Neighbors described him as increasingly "distant and standoffish" in recent months, a far cry from his earlier profile as a quiet student. The University of Delaware issued a campus-wide alert post-arrest, praising the "swift action" that averted tragedy, while the FBI continues analyzing the manifesto's "warfare techniques."

