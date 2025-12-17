Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm

Your Challenges: Where Mercury Makes You Overthink

Being Mercury-blessed also comes with its own set of struggles:

Mental Restlessness: Your mind rarely slows down. Constant thinking may lead to sleeplessness, worry, or anxiety if not balanced.

Over-Analysis: You tend to think about everything very carefully, sometimes too carefully, which can make choices take longer to come up with.

Scattered Energy: With too many interests, you may struggle to stay committed to one path. Starting is easy—finishing needs discipline.

Sensitivity to Stress: Because your energy is mental rather than emotional or physical, stress affects your mind first. You must learn to pause and breathe.

Impulse in Speech: Your tongue works as fast as your mind. You say things too quickly sometimes, without thinking about how they might make other people feel.

With awareness and grounding techniques, you can deal with these problems.