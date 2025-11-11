Nav Tara Nakshatra: How Nine Star Energies Shape Your Birth Chart And Destiny

The Nine Taras and Their Energies:

Each person’s birth Nakshatra serves as the reference point, and the other Nakshatras are grouped into nine Taras starting from it. The sequence repeats thrice to cover all 27 Nakshatras. Each Tara represents a distinct type of energy and influence on life.

1. Janma Tara (Birth Star) – Self, Mind, and Identity:

The Janma Nakshatra is where the Moon resides at your birth—it defines your emotional nature, instincts, and personal strength. It represents the foundation of your destiny.

When the Moon transits your Janma Nakshatra, you feel heightened sensitivity, awareness, and intuition. This is the time to reconnect with yourself and understand your true feelings.