Kartik Purnima 2025: How The Full Moon In Taurus Impacts Every Zodiac Sign

Aries (March 21 – April 19): This Full Moon lights up your finances and self-worth zone. You’ll reflect on how you earn and value yourself. A new opportunity for material growth or recognition could arise, but patience is key. Being emotionally stable allows you to make smart decisions. Prioritise long-term stability over short-term advantages. Spiritually, practice gratitude for what you already have—it attracts more abundance.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): With the Moon shining in your own sign, Taurus, this is a deeply personal and empowering period. You may feel a strong urge to realign your life with your values. Relationships and self-image undergo healing. Let go of emotional heaviness and invite inner peace. Now is the time to bring your dreams into physical reality because Venus bestows upon you an air of irresistible allure. Seek enlightenment via meditation under the moonlight.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): The Full Moon illuminates your spiritual and subconscious realm, bringing hidden emotions or past issues to the surface. Pay attention to your dreams—they carry divine messages. This is your chance to release anxiety and restlessness. Solitude and meditation are your greatest healers now. Journaling or energy cleansing can assist you in releasing the past with grace and embracing the new with wisdom and serenity.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Cancers, the Full Moon makes your social and personal life better. Emotional satisfaction comes from having a group of friends and a common goal. You could get back in touch with old friends or work together on important projects. A long-held wish might finally come true. But balance is important—don't let other people drain your energy. Offer kindness but preserve your inner peace. This moon supports emotional renewal through love and companionship.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): You can expect more attention and recognition in the areas of your professional life and public image as a result of this Full Moon. Under the lunar light, all of your efforts will start to pay off. Results could include praise from the public, leading roles, or promotions. Taurus wants you to remember that having goals and being happy inside are two sides of the same coin, and that being humble is very important. A perfect moment to set long-term professional intentions anchored in authenticity.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Under this Full Moon, your higher wisdom and learning sectors are activated. You're interested in learning about spiritual things, thinking, or travelling far away. Now is the time to travel and trust that life will work out as it should. Let go of your fixed thoughts and believe in God. The Taurus Moon stabilises your emotional energy, reminding you that wisdom grows when the mind is peaceful. An ideal day for rituals and gratitude prayers.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): This Full Moon turns your attention inward—to healing, shared resources, and transformation. You might think about old relationships, emotional debts, or shared funds. Let go of your anger and let your emotions grow again. Venus, who rules you, makes this process more gentle, which helps you forgive and heal. Deep breathing or meditation can help you feel better. You'll get closer to inner freedom and trust in God's plan as you go through this phase.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): With the Moon in your relationship sector, this Full Moon highlights partnerships, both personal and professional. Emotional balance and communication are key. If there’s tension, this is your chance to bring healing and understanding. Relationships that are strong will deepen; others may gently dissolve. Scorpio’s own Sun adds depth—creating powerful transformation through love and honesty. Let vulnerability be your strength.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): The moon shines a light on your health and daily life. The Full Moon wants you to make your life more organised and peaceful. Don't work yourself too hard; find a good mix between work and rest. Cleanse your body and mind. Going for walks in nature or eating slowly can help you feel refreshed. Spiritually, it’s time to cultivate discipline and gratitude for your physical well-being. Small, consistent efforts now bring long-term rewards.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): This is a joyful Full Moon for you, lighting up your creativity and love zone. Romance, artistic pursuits, and self-expression flourish. Let go and enjoy life to the fullest. Being genuine and warm helps relationships grow. When the Moon enters Taurus, it's a good time to embrace your inner child and be thankful for the little things. People looking for love could discover it in relationships that are calm and stable.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): The Full Moon influences your home and emotional foundation. You may feel nostalgic or crave comfort and belonging. Family healing is emphasised—an excellent time to forgive and strengthen bonds. Redecorating or performing sacred rituals at home enhances positivity. Taurus energy encourages you to create stability in your private life so your outer world can thrive. Peace begins within your space.