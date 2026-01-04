Mustafizur IPL Release: Getting Death Threats For Hailing BCCI, Sena (UBT) Leader Claims; NC Filed

Sharing a detailed post on social media, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey claimed he was abused and threatened for terming the BCCI's move instructing Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman from their 2026 Indian Premier League squad as a "good decision"

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mustafizur IPL Release: Getting Death Threats For Hailing BCCI, Sena (UBT) Leader Claims; NC Filed
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has reportedly retaliated to Mustafizur Rahman’s abrupt release. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kolkata Knight Riders have released Mustafizur Rahman following BCCI directive

  • Shiv Sena (UBT) praises move, claims to have got death threats in response

  • Non-cognizable offence filed on his complaint

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey said on Sunday (January 4, 2026) that he had received death threats for praising the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s decision instructing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman from their 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) squad.

Dubey received threatening messages on his WhatsApp number and phone calls from unidentified persons on Saturday, PTI quoted a Samta Nagar police station official as saying. A non-cognizable offence has been filed on his complaint under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351(4) (criminal intimidation), and efforts are on to trace and apprehend the culprit/s, the official added.

Sharing a detailed post on social media, Dubey claimed he was abused and threatened for terming the BCCI's move as "good decision". "The issue (threats and abuse) is serious and must be looked into by the police, state government," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader added.

KKR have released Rahman, whose services they had acquired for INR 9.2 crore in the IPL auction, after being instructed to do so by the BCCI amid rising diplomatic tensions between the two neighbouring countries. The BCCI said KKR will be allowed to name a replacement player if needed for the league, scheduled to start on March 26.

Related Content
Related Content

Bangladesh Not To Visit India For T20 World Cup 2026: Report

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has reportedly retaliated to Rahman’s abrupt release, approaching the International Cricket Council (ICC) to request a change of venue for their group-stage T20 World Cup 2026 matches currently scheduled in India. According to Bangladeshi newspaper Prothom Alo, the decision was taken during a BCB board meeting on Sunday, attended by 17 directors. 

BCB’s head of cricket operations, Nazmul Abedeen, confirmed the development in the report. “We will clarify our position formally through an official press release shortly,” he said.

India and Sri Lanka are joint hosts of the upcoming T20 World Cup. As per current schedule, Bangladesh are to begin their campaign against the West Indies on February 7 in Kolkata, with their remaining three group matches also spread across Kolkata and Mumbai.

Any relocation of Bangladesh’s matches to Sri Lanka would need formal ICC approval, along with a significant reshuffling for broadcasters, host associations, and logistics. Just hours earlier, the BCB had announced their 15-member World Cup squad, naming Liton Das as captain, with Rahman also included in the squad.

Moreover, Cricbuzz reported that the BCB has withdrawn the No Objection Certificate (NOC) granted to Rahman to play in the IPL with immediate effect. This effectively shuts the door on his IPL 2026 participation, even if KKR reverse their decision.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Mustafizur IPL Release: Getting Death Threats For Hailing BCCI, Sena (UBT) Leader Claims; NC Filed

  2. Mustafizur’s IPL Fallout: Bangladesh Will Not Travel To India For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 – Report

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh Name 15-Member Squad; Litton Das To Captain, Mustafizur Rahman Leads Bowling Attack

  4. Australia Vs England, 5th Ashes Test: Bondi Tribute Kicks Off Day 1 In Sydney

  5. Test Cricket In Times Of Reels: Can Classical Format Withstand Need For Speed?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  2. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  3. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  4. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Only Marathi Is Compulsory In Maharashtra, Says CM Fadnavis

  2. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  3. Pakistan Slams Jaishankar Remarks, Warns Over Indus Waters Treaty

  4. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

  5. Optics or Reality: Vijay's TVK Gains Visibility as TN Opposition Remains In Flux

Entertainment News

  1. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  2. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  3. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  4. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  5. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

US News

  1. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  2. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  3. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

  4. Trump Claims Maduro Captured After Reported US Strikes On Venezuela

  5. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

World News

  1. Machado Calls For Power Transfer As Venezuela Crisis Deepens

  2. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  3. Left Parties Condemn US Attack on Venezuela, Say Real Target Is Oil

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. Iran Protests: Khamenei’s Regime Is On Shaky Ground

Latest Stories

  1. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

  2. Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  3. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

  4. J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

  6. GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

  7. NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash

  8. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism