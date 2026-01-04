ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh Name 15-Member Squad; Litton Das To Captain, Mustafizur Rahman Leads Bowling Attack

Bangladesh have named 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Litton Das has been appointed captain as Bangladesh begin campaign on February 7
Mustafizur Rahman returns as the bowling spearhead amid controversial removal from IPL
Bangladesh have announced a 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February-March. Litton Das will lead the side as captain, and Mustafizur Rahman will spearhead the bowling attack.
Despite being regulars in the tournament, Bangladesh are yet to reach a T20 World Cup semi-final. However, the Bengal Tigers will look to go past that ceiling on familiar subcontinent conditions.
Litton’s Experience Preferred Over Power
The choice to promote Litton Das to captaincy is due to Bangladesh opting for experience and stability. The wicketkeeper-batter has been among the side’s most dependable performers in the shortest format over the past two years and will be key in both leadership and scoring runs.
The batting group features aggressive openers Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon, supported by middle-order batters Tawhid Hridoy and Shamim Hossain. Saif Hassan and Nurul Hasan Sohan provide additional batting depth.
Jaker Ali, a regular presence since March 2024, has been omitted following an extended loss of form.
Mustafizur Returns As Bowling Spearhead
Bangladesh’s strongest asset remains its bowling, led once again by Mustafizur Rahman, the country’s most accomplished T20 pacer.
His selection comes amid the massive controversy resulting from his release by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). This was the result of a BCCI directive, despite being signed for INR 9.20 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction.
The removal of Bangladesh’s all-time most expensive IPL player has resulted in the government advising the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to seek their T20 World Cup games being shifted from India to Sri Lanka, citing player safety concerns.
Meanwhile, Mustafizur will be supported by a well-rounded pace group featuring Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, and Mohammad Saifuddin. Taskin has returned to the squad after missing the Ireland series.
Meanwhile, spin options Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, and Nasum Ahmed will be key on Indian and Sri Lankan pitches.
Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Bangladesh have been drawn into a challenging group alongside England, West Indies, Nepal, and Italy, with only the top two teams progressing to the Super 8s.
Their campaign begins on February 7 against West Indies at Eden Gardens, followed by matches against Italy and England in Kolkata, before wrapping up the group stage against Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Bangladesh Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Litton Das (c) (wk), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam.