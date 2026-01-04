ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh Name 15-Member Squad; Litton Das To Captain, Mustafizur Rahman Leads Bowling Attack

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh have named Litton Das as captain for the India-Sri Lanka showpiece, with Mustafizur Rahman leading the attack for the Bengal Tigers

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Bangladesh squad announced Litton Das Mustafizur Rahman
File photo of the Bangladesh national cricket team. | Photo: X/ICC
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh have named 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  • Litton Das has been appointed captain as Bangladesh begin campaign on February 7

  • Mustafizur Rahman returns as the bowling spearhead amid controversial removal from IPL

Bangladesh have announced a 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February-March. Litton Das will lead the side as captain, and Mustafizur Rahman will spearhead the bowling attack.

Despite being regulars in the tournament, Bangladesh are yet to reach a T20 World Cup semi-final. However, the Bengal Tigers will look to go past that ceiling on familiar subcontinent conditions.

Litton’s Experience Preferred Over Power

The choice to promote Litton Das to captaincy is due to Bangladesh opting for experience and stability. The wicketkeeper-batter has been among the side’s most dependable performers in the shortest format over the past two years and will be key in both leadership and scoring runs.

The batting group features aggressive openers Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon, supported by middle-order batters Tawhid Hridoy and Shamim Hossain. Saif Hassan and Nurul Hasan Sohan provide additional batting depth.

Jaker Ali, a regular presence since March 2024, has been omitted following an extended loss of form.

Mustafizur Returns As Bowling Spearhead

Related Content
Related Content

Bangladesh’s strongest asset remains its bowling, led once again by Mustafizur Rahman, the country’s most accomplished T20 pacer.

His selection comes amid the massive controversy resulting from his release by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). This was the result of a BCCI directive, despite being signed for INR 9.20 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction.

The removal of Bangladesh’s all-time most expensive IPL player has resulted in the government advising the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to seek their T20 World Cup games being shifted from India to Sri Lanka, citing player safety concerns.

Meanwhile, Mustafizur will be supported by a well-rounded pace group featuring Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, and Mohammad Saifuddin. Taskin has returned to the squad after missing the Ireland series.

Meanwhile, spin options Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, and Nasum Ahmed will be key on Indian and Sri Lankan pitches.

Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Bangladesh have been drawn into a challenging group alongside England, West Indies, Nepal, and Italy, with only the top two teams progressing to the Super 8s.

Their campaign begins on February 7 against West Indies at Eden Gardens, followed by matches against Italy and England in Kolkata, before wrapping up the group stage against Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Bangladesh Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Litton Das (c) (wk), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Test Cricket In Times Of Reels: Can Classical Format Withstand Need For Speed?

  2. Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Release After BCCI's Directive Sparks Reactions From Prominent Indian Politicians

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Submit Provisional Squad, Announcement To Follow - Report

  4. Why Hardik Pandya Was Not Picked In India’s ODI Squad Despite Scoring Maiden List A Century In Vijay Hazare Trophy

  5. India Squad For New Zealand ODI Series 2026 Announced: Check Who Made Cut, Who Missed Out

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  2. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  3. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  4. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Only Marathi Is Compulsory In Maharashtra, Says CM Fadnavis

  2. Pakistan Slams Jaishankar Remarks, Warns Over Indus Waters Treaty

  3. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

  4. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  5. Optics or Reality: Vijay's TVK Gains Visibility as TN Opposition Remains In Flux

Entertainment News

  1. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  2. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  3. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  4. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  5. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

US News

  1. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  2. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  3. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

  4. Trump Claims Maduro Captured After Reported US Strikes On Venezuela

  5. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

World News

  1. Machado Calls For Power Transfer As Venezuela Crisis Deepens

  2. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. Left Parties Condemn US Attack on Venezuela, Say Real Target Is Oil

  5. Iran Protests: Khamenei’s Regime Is On Shaky Ground

Latest Stories

  1. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

  2. Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  3. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

  4. J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

  6. GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

  7. NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash

  8. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism