ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Reject BCB's Plea To Schedule Bangladesh's Matches Outside India - Report

The apex cricketing body have made their intentions clear on the situation and although the BCB are yet to make a comment, it seems likely that the ICC won't bend down to Bangladesh's demands

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Reject BCBs
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 trophy at the Doha Corniche during the trophy tour in Qatar Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • ICC have reportedly rejected BCB's proposal to schedule Bangladesh's T20 World Cup matches outside of India

  • BCB wrote to the apex governing body after BCCI intervened and cancelled Mustafizur Rahman's IPL contract with KKR

  • Read full report

In a latest development, the International Cricket Council have rejected Bangladesh Cricket Board's plea to shift their venues from India to Sri Lanka for next month's ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

According to reliable sources, it is being reported that Bangladesh are at the risk of losing points or being forfeited from the tournament altogether, if they don't play their T20 World Cup matches as scheduled by the ICC.

The apex cricketing body have made their intentions clear on the situation and although the BCB are yet to make a comment, it seems likely that the ICC won't bend down to Bangladesh's demands.

All of this is happening just a month before the second-ever 20-team ICC T20 World Cup. Reigning champions India, who will co-host this event with Sri Lanka, are organizing this tournament for the first time since 2016.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play all of their 4 Group stage matches in India with the first three taking place in Kolkata against West Indies (Feb 7), Italy (Feb 9) and England (Feb 14).

Related Content
Related Content

Their group concluder against continental rivals Nepal will be taking place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 17.

Mustafizur Rahman's Cancelled IPL Contract Prompted BCB To Retaliate

The thought of Bangladesh playing their T20 World Cup matches in a different venue on the minds of BCB officials stemmed after Bangladeshi seamer Mustafizur Rahman's Indian Premier League contract was called off.

It was only last week when the Kolkata Knight Riders complied to the BCCI's instructions and cancelled Mustafizur's 9 crore deal.

Notably the left-arm seamer was the only Bangladeshi to be bought during the IPL mini-auction for the 2026 edition.

The BCCI decided to cancel Mustafizur's IPL contract in the wake of the killings and injustice on minority Hindus living in Bangladesh.

BCB Write Formal Letter To ICC

This infuriated the BCB, which wrote to the ICC expressing concerns over team security amid rising political and communal tensions between India and Bangladesh.

However, if reports are to be believed, then the ICC have rejected all such requests, meaning that Bangladesh will be forced to play their T20 World Cup matches in India.

If the BCB continue to resist, then some sporting sanctions will also be placed which will further darken Bangladesh's cricketing ecosystem.

Bangladesh's Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Litton Das (C), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, Shoriful Islam

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Feels Leading Delhi Capitals Would Help Her With Future India 'Leadership Roles'

  2. Mohammed Shami, Brother Asked To Appear For SIR Hearing In Kolkata: Report

  3. ICC Women's T20I Rankings: Harmanpreet Kaur Moves Up Two Places, Deepti Sharma Loses Top Spot

  4. Women's Premier League 2026: Top Five Run-Getters In Tournament History

  5. Who Is Aman Rao? USA-Born Hyderabad Opener Hits Maiden Double Century In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. Malaysia Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Enters Round Of 16; Ayush Shetty Stuns Olympics Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia

  2. Krishna Nagar, Paralympics Gold Medallist, Gets Tattoo In Tribute To Badminton Journey

  3. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  4. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CBI Summons TVK Chief Vijay For Questioning In Deadly Temple Tragedy

  2. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue

  3. Kolkata Weather: Coldest January Day With Dense Fog and Very Poor Air Quality

  4. The Global Domino: How US' Action In Venezuela Could Affect China's Taiwan Ambitions

  5. Pure Water Supply In J&K Remains A Pipedream Amid Probe Into JJM 'Irregularities'

Entertainment News

  1. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  2. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  3. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  4. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  5. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

  2. Venezuela, Sovereignty And The Use of Power: Law, Oil And the Question Of Global Order

  3. Venezuela’s Unfinished Oil Story Returns To Haunt Global Markets

  4. Troika of Terror: Colombia and Cuba next in line, warns Trump

  5. Taylor Swift's The Fate Of Ophelia Becomes Her Longest-Leading No. 1 Hit On Billboard Hot 100

Latest Stories

  1. Grammy Awards Revive Album Cover Category To Honour Visual Artists After 50 Years

  2. Goa Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Harnoor, Naman Dhir Seal Comfortable Chase For PUN

  3. Umar Khalid Denied Bail, While Rape Convict Dera Chief Gets 15th Parole

  4. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Diary Of A Homeless Child

  5. Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From The Third Bank Of The Jordan River By Hussein Barghouthi

  6. ONGC Gas Leak Triggers Inferno in Andhra’s Konaseema, 600 Evacuated

  7. Evangeline Lilly Reveals She Has Brain Damage Following A Head Injury, Shares Health Update

  8. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue