ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Reject BCB's Plea To Schedule Bangladesh's Matches Outside India - Report

ICC have reportedly rejected BCB's proposal to schedule Bangladesh's T20 World Cup matches outside of India
BCB wrote to the apex governing body after BCCI intervened and cancelled Mustafizur Rahman's IPL contract with KKR
In a latest development, the International Cricket Council have rejected Bangladesh Cricket Board's plea to shift their venues from India to Sri Lanka for next month's ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
According to reliable sources, it is being reported that Bangladesh are at the risk of losing points or being forfeited from the tournament altogether, if they don't play their T20 World Cup matches as scheduled by the ICC.
The apex cricketing body have made their intentions clear on the situation and although the BCB are yet to make a comment, it seems likely that the ICC won't bend down to Bangladesh's demands.
All of this is happening just a month before the second-ever 20-team ICC T20 World Cup. Reigning champions India, who will co-host this event with Sri Lanka, are organizing this tournament for the first time since 2016.
Bangladesh are scheduled to play all of their 4 Group stage matches in India with the first three taking place in Kolkata against West Indies (Feb 7), Italy (Feb 9) and England (Feb 14).
Their group concluder against continental rivals Nepal will be taking place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 17.
Mustafizur Rahman's Cancelled IPL Contract Prompted BCB To Retaliate
The thought of Bangladesh playing their T20 World Cup matches in a different venue on the minds of BCB officials stemmed after Bangladeshi seamer Mustafizur Rahman's Indian Premier League contract was called off.
It was only last week when the Kolkata Knight Riders complied to the BCCI's instructions and cancelled Mustafizur's 9 crore deal.
Notably the left-arm seamer was the only Bangladeshi to be bought during the IPL mini-auction for the 2026 edition.
The BCCI decided to cancel Mustafizur's IPL contract in the wake of the killings and injustice on minority Hindus living in Bangladesh.
BCB Write Formal Letter To ICC
This infuriated the BCB, which wrote to the ICC expressing concerns over team security amid rising political and communal tensions between India and Bangladesh.
However, if reports are to be believed, then the ICC have rejected all such requests, meaning that Bangladesh will be forced to play their T20 World Cup matches in India.
If the BCB continue to resist, then some sporting sanctions will also be placed which will further darken Bangladesh's cricketing ecosystem.
Bangladesh's Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Litton Das (C), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, Shoriful Islam