T20 World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule: Groups, Venues, Format, Opening Match And Final Details

Explore the complete T20 World Cup 2026 schedule with all 20 teams, group-stage fixtures, venues across India and Sri Lanka, key dates, and details of Super 8s, semi-finals, and final

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indian men's cricket team celebrating after winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X | BCCI
  • The tournament runs from February 7 to March 8, 2026, co‑hosted by India and Sri Lanka

  • India are in Group A with Pakistan, USA, Netherlands, and Namibia

  • The eight host venues include Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, plus Colombo (two stadiums) and Kandy in Sri Lanka

The wait is finally over. The ICC has officially unveiled the complete schedule for the T20 World Cup 2026, setting the stage for a blockbuster month of cricket across India and Sri Lanka. The tournament begins on February 7 and will stretch all the way to March 8, featuring 20 teams, historic debutants, and some of the sport’s biggest rivalries lined up right from the group stage.

With the tournament window confirmed, cricket fans around the world are bracing for a high-octane event featuring 20 teams. The curtain-raiser will see Pakistan take on the Netherlands in Colombo, while the same evening brings two more heavyweight fixtures, including West Indies vs Bangladesh in Kolkata and India’s opening clash against the USA in Mumbai.

T20 World Cup 2026: Venues & Format

The ICC has reportedly finalized eight venues across the two host nations. In India, venues include Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi), and MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai).

Sri Lanka’s venues will include R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo), Sinhalese Cricket Stadium (Colombo) and Pallekele International Stadium (Kandy), part of a unique hybrid-hosting arrangement for certain teams.

The tournament format features four groups of five teams, followed by a Super Eight round, semi-finals, and the final.

Group A - India, Pakistan, USA, Netherlands, Namibia

Group B- Australia, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe, Oman

Group C - England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal, Italy

Group D - New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE

T20 World Cup 2026: Full Schedule

Check complete schedule with match timings.

T20 World Cup 2026 – Complete Schedule (Group Stage + Super 8 + Knockouts)

DateMatchVenueTime
Feb 7Pakistan vs NetherlandsColombo11:00
Feb 7West Indies vs BangladeshKolkata15:00
Feb 7India vs USAMumbai19:00
Feb 8New Zealand vs AfghanistanChennai15:00
Feb 8England vs NepalMumbai19:00
Feb 8Sri Lanka vs IrelandColombo19:00
Feb 9Bangladesh vs ItalyKolkata11:00
Feb 9Zimbabwe vs OmanColombo15:00
Feb 9South Africa vs CanadaAhmedabad19:00
Feb 10Netherlands vs NamibiaAhmedabad11:00
Feb 10New Zealand vs UAEChennai15:00
Feb 10Pakistan vs UAEColombo19:00
Feb 11South Africa vs AfghanistanAhmedabad15:00
Feb 11Australia vs IrelandColombo19:00
Feb 11England vs West IndiesMumbai19:00
Feb 12Sri Lanka vs OmanKandy15:00
Feb 12Nepal vs ItalyMumbai19:00
Feb 12India vs NamibiaDelhi19:00
Feb 13Australia vs ZimbabweColombo15:00
Feb 13Canada vs NamibiaColombo19:00
Feb 13USA vs NetherlandsChennai19:00
Feb 14Ireland vs OmanColombo11:00
Feb 14England vs BangladeshKolkata15:00
Feb 14New Zealand vs South AfricaAhmedabad19:00
Feb 15West Indies vs NepalMumbai11:00
Feb 15USA vs NamibiaChennai15:00
Feb 15India vs PakistanColombo19:00
Feb 16Afghanistan vs UAEDelhi11:00
Feb 16England vs ItalyKolkata15:00
Feb 16Australia vs Sri LankaKandy19:00
Feb 17New Zealand vs CanadaChennai15:00
Feb 17Ireland vs ZimbabweKandy19:00
Feb 18Bangladesh vs NepalMumbai11:00
Feb 18South Africa vs UAEDelhi15:00
Feb 18Pakistan vs NamibiaColombo15:00
Feb 18India vs NetherlandsAhmedabad19:00
Feb 19Italy vs West IndiesKolkata15:00
Feb 19Sri Lanka vs ZimbabweColombo19:00
Feb 20Afghanistan vs CanadaChennai15:00
Feb 20Australia vs OmanKandy19:00

Super 8

DateMatchVenueTime
Feb 22Y1 vs Y4Kandy15:00
Feb 23X2 vs X3Ahmedabad19:00
Feb 24Y2 vs Y3Mumbai19:00
Feb 25X1 vs X4Colombo19:00
Feb 26Y3 vs Y4Ahmedabad15:00
Feb 27X2 vs X4Chennai19:00
Feb 28Y1 vs Y2Colombo15:00
Mar 1X1 vs X3Kolkata19:00

Knockouts

DateMatchVenueTime
Mar 4Semi-final 1Kolkata/ColomboTBC
Mar 5Semi-final 2MumbaiTBC
Mar 8FinalAhmedabad/ColomboTBC

Once the group stage concludes on February 20, the tournament shifts gears as the Super 8 stage kicks off on February 22.

Everything builds toward the grand finale on March 8. The title clash is scheduled to take place at the massive Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, but in a unique twist, the ICC has confirmed that if Pakistan qualifies for the final, the match will instead be moved to Colombo.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
Tags

