T20 World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule: Groups, Venues, Format, Opening Match And Final Details

The tournament runs from February 7 to March 8, 2026, co‑hosted by India and Sri Lanka
India are in Group A with Pakistan, USA, Netherlands, and Namibia
The eight host venues include Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, plus Colombo (two stadiums) and Kandy in Sri Lanka
The wait is finally over. The ICC has officially unveiled the complete schedule for the T20 World Cup 2026, setting the stage for a blockbuster month of cricket across India and Sri Lanka. The tournament begins on February 7 and will stretch all the way to March 8, featuring 20 teams, historic debutants, and some of the sport’s biggest rivalries lined up right from the group stage.
With the tournament window confirmed, cricket fans around the world are bracing for a high-octane event featuring 20 teams. The curtain-raiser will see Pakistan take on the Netherlands in Colombo, while the same evening brings two more heavyweight fixtures, including West Indies vs Bangladesh in Kolkata and India’s opening clash against the USA in Mumbai.
T20 World Cup 2026: Venues & Format
The ICC has reportedly finalized eight venues across the two host nations. In India, venues include Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi), and MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai).
Sri Lanka’s venues will include R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo), Sinhalese Cricket Stadium (Colombo) and Pallekele International Stadium (Kandy), part of a unique hybrid-hosting arrangement for certain teams.
The tournament format features four groups of five teams, followed by a Super Eight round, semi-finals, and the final.
Group A - India, Pakistan, USA, Netherlands, Namibia
Group B- Australia, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe, Oman
Group C - England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal, Italy
Group D - New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE
T20 World Cup 2026: Full Schedule
Check complete schedule with match timings.
T20 World Cup 2026 – Complete Schedule (Group Stage + Super 8 + Knockouts)
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time
|Feb 7
|Pakistan vs Netherlands
|Colombo
|11:00
|Feb 7
|West Indies vs Bangladesh
|Kolkata
|15:00
|Feb 7
|India vs USA
|Mumbai
|19:00
|Feb 8
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|Chennai
|15:00
|Feb 8
|England vs Nepal
|Mumbai
|19:00
|Feb 8
|Sri Lanka vs Ireland
|Colombo
|19:00
|Feb 9
|Bangladesh vs Italy
|Kolkata
|11:00
|Feb 9
|Zimbabwe vs Oman
|Colombo
|15:00
|Feb 9
|South Africa vs Canada
|Ahmedabad
|19:00
|Feb 10
|Netherlands vs Namibia
|Ahmedabad
|11:00
|Feb 10
|New Zealand vs UAE
|Chennai
|15:00
|Feb 10
|Pakistan vs UAE
|Colombo
|19:00
|Feb 11
|South Africa vs Afghanistan
|Ahmedabad
|15:00
|Feb 11
|Australia vs Ireland
|Colombo
|19:00
|Feb 11
|England vs West Indies
|Mumbai
|19:00
|Feb 12
|Sri Lanka vs Oman
|Kandy
|15:00
|Feb 12
|Nepal vs Italy
|Mumbai
|19:00
|Feb 12
|India vs Namibia
|Delhi
|19:00
|Feb 13
|Australia vs Zimbabwe
|Colombo
|15:00
|Feb 13
|Canada vs Namibia
|Colombo
|19:00
|Feb 13
|USA vs Netherlands
|Chennai
|19:00
|Feb 14
|Ireland vs Oman
|Colombo
|11:00
|Feb 14
|England vs Bangladesh
|Kolkata
|15:00
|Feb 14
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|Ahmedabad
|19:00
|Feb 15
|West Indies vs Nepal
|Mumbai
|11:00
|Feb 15
|USA vs Namibia
|Chennai
|15:00
|Feb 15
|India vs Pakistan
|Colombo
|19:00
|Feb 16
|Afghanistan vs UAE
|Delhi
|11:00
|Feb 16
|England vs Italy
|Kolkata
|15:00
|Feb 16
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|Kandy
|19:00
|Feb 17
|New Zealand vs Canada
|Chennai
|15:00
|Feb 17
|Ireland vs Zimbabwe
|Kandy
|19:00
|Feb 18
|Bangladesh vs Nepal
|Mumbai
|11:00
|Feb 18
|South Africa vs UAE
|Delhi
|15:00
|Feb 18
|Pakistan vs Namibia
|Colombo
|15:00
|Feb 18
|India vs Netherlands
|Ahmedabad
|19:00
|Feb 19
|Italy vs West Indies
|Kolkata
|15:00
|Feb 19
|Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe
|Colombo
|19:00
|Feb 20
|Afghanistan vs Canada
|Chennai
|15:00
|Feb 20
|Australia vs Oman
|Kandy
|19:00
Super 8
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time
|Feb 22
|Y1 vs Y4
|Kandy
|15:00
|Feb 23
|X2 vs X3
|Ahmedabad
|19:00
|Feb 24
|Y2 vs Y3
|Mumbai
|19:00
|Feb 25
|X1 vs X4
|Colombo
|19:00
|Feb 26
|Y3 vs Y4
|Ahmedabad
|15:00
|Feb 27
|X2 vs X4
|Chennai
|19:00
|Feb 28
|Y1 vs Y2
|Colombo
|15:00
|Mar 1
|X1 vs X3
|Kolkata
|19:00
Knockouts
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time
|Mar 4
|Semi-final 1
|Kolkata/Colombo
|TBC
|Mar 5
|Semi-final 2
|Mumbai
|TBC
|Mar 8
|Final
|Ahmedabad/Colombo
|TBC
Once the group stage concludes on February 20, the tournament shifts gears as the Super 8 stage kicks off on February 22.
Everything builds toward the grand finale on March 8. The title clash is scheduled to take place at the massive Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, but in a unique twist, the ICC has confirmed that if Pakistan qualifies for the final, the match will instead be moved to Colombo.