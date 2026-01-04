South Africa Vs Cameroon LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26 Round Of 16: Bafana Bafana Eye Big Scalp Of Indomitable Lions

South Africa's Teboho Mokoena is challenged by Egypt's Ahmed Zizo during the Africa Cup of Nations group B soccer match between Egypt and South Africa in Agadir, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

Africa Cup of Nations 2025-26 reaches the Round of 16 stage as Cameroon go up against South Africa Fans are looking forward to a tough battle when South Africa meet Cameroon at the Agdal Medina Stadium on January 5, 2026. Both sides have taken very different paths through the group stages. Catch the live score and play-by-play updates of the South Africa vs Cameroon, AFCON 2025-26 Round of 16 clash at the Agdal Medina Stadium, right here

LIVE UPDATES

4 Jan 2026, 11:39:27 pm IST South Africa vs Cameroon Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025, RO16: Starting XIs View this post on Instagram A post shared by #TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 (@caf_online)