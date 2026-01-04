South Africa Vs Cameroon LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26 Round Of 16: Bafana Bafana Eye Big Scalp Of Indomitable Lions

South Africa Vs Cameroon, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025 Round Of 16: Catch the live score and play-by-play updates of the South Africa vs Cameroon, AFCON 2025-26 Round of 16 clash at the Agdal Medina Stadium, right here

Egypt Vs South Africa AFCON Africa Cup of Nations-Teboho Mokoena
South Africa's Teboho Mokoena is challenged by Egypt's Ahmed Zizo during the Africa Cup of Nations group B soccer match between Egypt and South Africa in Agadir, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Africa Cup of Nations 2025-26 reaches the Round of 16 stage as Cameroon go up against South Africa Fans are looking forward to a tough battle when South Africa meet Cameroon at the Agdal Medina Stadium on January 5, 2026. Both sides have taken very different paths through the group stages. Catch the live score and play-by-play updates of the South Africa vs Cameroon, AFCON 2025-26 Round of 16 clash at the Agdal Medina Stadium, right here
LIVE UPDATES

South Africa vs Cameroon Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025, RO16: Starting XIs

South Africa vs Cameroon Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025, RO16: Match Details

  • Location: Rabat, Morocco

  • Stadium: Agdal Medina Stadium

  • Date: Monday, January 5, 2026

  • Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST

