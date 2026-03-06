Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Announced As Presenter Along With Anne Hathaway, Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow

Summary of this article
Priyanka Chopra is one of the official presenters at the 98th Academy Awards.
Her name is included alongside other Hollywood stalwarts, including Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway and Gwyneth Paltrow.
The 98th Academy Awards will take place on ABC on Sunday, March 15, 2026.
The 98th Academy Awards will be aired live on ABC on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Ahead of the ceremony, the Academy announced the names of stars who will present at the Oscars 2026. Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas will once again serve as the Oscar presenter. She will be joined by other Hollywood stalwarts, including Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway and Gwyneth Paltrow.
Priyanka Chopra to present an Oscar
On Friday morning, taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka announced that she is one of the official presenters at the upcoming 98th Academy Awards. She also shared the list of Oscars 2026 presenters.
“The 2026 Academy Awards,” read the caption.
Have a look at her post here.
For the unversed, Chopra Jonas previously presented an Oscar during the 2016 ceremony. Deepika Padukone also presented an award at the 95th Oscars, the same year when SS Rajamouli's RRR won Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.
Priyanka also presented a Golden Globe Award this year alongside K-pop star Lisa.
Conan O'Brien will host the 2026 Oscars. This year, Ryan Coogler's Sinners topped the nominations with 16 nods, a record-breaking number of Oscar nominations. Frankenstein, Marty Supreme and Sentimental Value earned nine noms apiece, followed by Hamnet with eight.
Jessie Buckley for Hamnet, Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, and Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value are the major nominees in the Best Actress category.
Timothee Chalamet for Marty Supreme, Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, and Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon are the nominees for Best Actor.