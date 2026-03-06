Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Announced As Presenter Along With Anne Hathaway, Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow

The 98th Academy Awards will be aired live on ABC on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Ahead of the ceremony, the Academy announced the names of stars who will present at the Oscars 2026. Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas will once again serve as the Oscar presenter. She will be joined by other Hollywood stalwarts, including Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway and Gwyneth Paltrow.