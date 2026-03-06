Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Announced As Presenter Along With Anne Hathaway, Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow

Oscars 2026 presenters: Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, Robert Downey Jr., and Gwyneth Paltrow, among others, are included in the list.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Priyanka Chopra, Oscars 2026
Priyanka Chopra announced as Oscars 2026 presenter Photo: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Priyanka Chopra is one of the official presenters at the 98th Academy Awards.

  • Her name is included alongside other Hollywood stalwarts, including Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway and Gwyneth Paltrow.

  • The 98th Academy Awards will take place on ABC on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

The 98th Academy Awards will be aired live on ABC on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Ahead of the ceremony, the Academy announced the names of stars who will present at the Oscars 2026. Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas will once again serve as the Oscar presenter. She will be joined by other Hollywood stalwarts, including Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Priyanka Chopra to present an Oscar

On Friday morning, taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka announced that she is one of the official presenters at the upcoming 98th Academy Awards. She also shared the list of Oscars 2026 presenters.

“The 2026 Academy Awards,” read the caption.

Sinners earns 16 nominations at Oscars 2026 - X
Oscars Nominations 2026: Sinners Breaks Records As The Most Nominated Movie Ever

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Have a look at her post here.

For the unversed, Chopra Jonas previously presented an Oscar during the 2016 ceremony. Deepika Padukone also presented an award at the 95th Oscars, the same year when SS Rajamouli's RRR won Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.

Related Content
Best Actress Oscar race - Illustration
Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Actress Race
The Bluff (2026) - IMDB
The Bluff Review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Latest Action Thriller Is A Snoozefest
Robert Aramayo wins the BAFTA Rising Star and Leading Actor awards - Instagram/BAFTA
Robert Aramayo Makes BAFTA History With Rising Star And Best Actor Awards
Priyanka Chopra on her Hollywood career - Instagram/Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra On Starting Her Hollywood Career In 30s: It's Terrifying
Related Content

Priyanka also presented a Golden Globe Award this year alongside K-pop star Lisa.

Best Actress Oscar race - Illustration
Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Actress Race

BY Debanjan Dhar

Conan O'Brien will host the 2026 Oscars. This year, Ryan Coogler's Sinners topped the nominations with 16 nods, a record-breaking number of Oscar nominations. Frankenstein, Marty Supreme and Sentimental Value earned nine noms apiece, followed by Hamnet with eight.

Jessie Buckley for Hamnet, Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, and Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value are the major nominees in the Best Actress category.

Timothee Chalamet for Marty Supreme, Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, and Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon are the nominees for Best Actor.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Tale Of Two Fielders – How Brook And Axar Shaped Semi-Final

  2. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: How India Won The Semi-Final Vs England – Breakdown Of Key Moments

  3. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Samson And Bethell Shine Before Jasprit Bumrah’s Heroics Sink England In Semi-Final

  4. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Samson Trumps Bethell As India Survive Mighty Scare To Seal 7-Run Win

  5. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026 2nd SF: Bethell Becomes Youngest Englishman To Achieve This Rare Feat

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Ng Ka Long Angus Highlights, All England Open: Indian Wins Gruelling Battle To Enter Quarters

  4. All England Open: Lakshya Sen Outlasts Ng Ka Long Angus To Storm Into Quarter-Finals

  5. Lakshya Sen At All England Open: Five Reasons Why You Should Follow Indian Shuttler's Campaign

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sushasan Babu Nitish Kumar To Step Down: 10-Time Bihar CM Files Nomination For Rajya Sabha

  2. End Of An Era: The Nine And A Half Lives Of CM Nitish Kumar

  3. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Resigns Abruptly, Mamata Banerjee Alleges 'Political Pressure'

  4. Day In Pics: March 05, 2026

  5. Nitish Kumar’s RS Move Rekindles Debate Over Bihar’s Political Future

Entertainment News

  1. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  2. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  3. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  4. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  5. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  2. Minab’s Small Coffins

  3. Meta AI Glasses Showed Sensitive Bank Details, Naked People, Porn To Workers

  4. Missing In Action: The Inability Of Toothless Global Bodies To Stop Wars

  5. The Stink Of Epstein

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Israel’s Military Says It Has Begun ‘Broad-Scale Wave’ Of Strikes On Tehran

  2. US Grants 30-Day Waiver for India to Buy Russian Oil

  3. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: How India Won The Semi-Final Vs England – Breakdown Of Key Moments

  4. Nepal: Youth wave reshapes vote as Balen Shah’s party surges in early results

  5. Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Announced As Presenter Along With Anne Hathaway, Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow

  6. RN Ravi Appointed West Bengal Governor in Major Raj Bhavan Reshuffle

  7. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  8. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century