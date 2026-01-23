Oscars Nominations 2026: Sinners Breaks Records As The Most Nominated Movie Ever

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners shattered the Oscars' all-time nomination record Thursday, earning 16 nods.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
A still from Sinners
Sinners earns 16 nominations at Oscars 2026 Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ryan Coogler’s Sinners shattered the Oscars' all-time nomination record, earning 16 nods.

  • It has dethroned All About Eve, Titanic and La La Land, which had earned 14 apiece.

  • The supernatural thriller received nominations for best picture, director, actor, supporting actress, original screenplay and casting, among others.

Oscars nominations 2026: Oscar-nominated actor Danielle Brooks and actor Lewis Pullman announced the nominations for the 98th Academy Awards on Thursday (January 22). Ryan Coogler's genre-defying masterpiece Sinners is already a winner in the 2026 Oscar nominations, leading the race with maximum nods.

Sinners breaks Oscars records with 16 nods

Sinners scripted history by breaking the all-time Oscar nomination record with 16 nods, eclipsing past films All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997) and La La Land (2016), which had earned 14 apiece.

It can again break the record as the most Oscar-winning movie of all time. But for that, it has to clinch 12 awards to surpass the previous mark of 11, held by Ben-Hur (1959) and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King  (2003).

Oscars 2026 nominations full list - X
Oscars Nominations 2026: Sinners Leads With 16 Nods, One Battle After Another Bags 13

BY Garima Das

Here's the list of categories Sinners is nominated for:⁠

Best Picture⁠
Best Actor - Michael B. Jordan⁠
Best Supporting Actress - Wunmi Mosaku⁠
Best Supporting Actor - Delroy Lindo⁠
Best Director - Ryan Coogler⁠
Best Casting - Francine Maisler⁠
Best Original Screenplay⁠
Best Original Score⁠
Best Original Song (I Lied to You)⁠
Best Cinematography⁠
Best Costume Design⁠
Best Film Editing⁠
Best Makeup and Hairstyling⁠
Best Production Design⁠
Best Sound⁠
Best Visual Effects⁠

Related Content
Related Content

Coogler becomes only the second Black filmmaker to be nominated in the same year for producing, directing and original screenplay, after Jordan Peele, who was nominated in all these three categories for Get Out (2017).

The Black Panther filmmaker is also the seventh Black director to earn the best director nomination, after John Singleton, Lee Daniels, Steve McQueen, Barry Jenkins, Peele and Spike Lee.

He also joined the likes of Black screenwriters nominated for original screenplay. Suzanne de Passe was the first to receive a nomination for Lady Sings the Blues in 1972. Since then, several Black writers have earned nominations, but Peele is the only Black winner till now.

Janhvi Kapoor, Vishwal Jethwa, and Ishaan Khatter in Homebound. - IMDb
Homebound Misses Final Cut In Oscars 2026 Best International Feature Film Race

BY Aishani Biswas

The final voting for the Oscars 2026 will take place from February 26 to March 5, 2026. The award ceremony will be held on March 15, hosted by Conan O’Brien.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE, Round 6 Day 2: Vidarbha, Bihar, Bengal, TN And Jharkhand Look To Dominate Proceedings

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Issue Far From Resolved As Bangladesh Make Fresh Accusations; Scotland CEO Gives Major Update

  3. RCB Sale: Adar Poonawalla To Make 'Strong And Competitive' Bid For IPL Franchise

  4. T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Stand Firm On Not Travelling To India Amid ICC's Ouster Ultimatum

  5. Pakistan Cricketers Caught In Ponzi Trap: Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen To Face Huge Losses – Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 LIVE Scores, Day 6: Medvedev Wins From Two Sets Down Against Marozsan; Pegula In Action Later

  2. Coco Gauff Vs Hailey Baptiste LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: No. 3 Seed Loses First Set At Margaret Court Arena

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Corentin Moutet 3rd Round, Australian Open 2026 Highlights: World No. 1 Secures Comfortable Victory

  4. Australian Open 2026: Inconsistent Aryna Sabalenka Advances To Fourth Round

  5. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Anastasia Potapova Highlights, AO 2026: Belarusian Beats Austrian Opponent Via Tie-Break

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  2. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  3. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  4. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  5. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

Trending Stories

National News

  1. He Has Been Arrested For Political Reasons: Gitanjali Angmo On Husband Sonam Wangchuk's Imprisonment

  2. EC Seeks Report from Bengal Chief Secretary On Illegal Additions To Voter Rolls

  3. BJP Defends Karnataka Governor Over Assembly Address, Claims Congress Misusing House

  4. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for Dense Fog

  5. Delhi NCR Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Light Rain January 23 Amid Winter Chill

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  2. Trump Signals Ukraine Settlement ‘Very Soon’ As Talks With Zelensky Begin

  3. Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza Splits The World Wide Open

  4. Zelenskyy Flags European Inaction On Ukraine, Seeks More US Backing After Meeting Trump

  5. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

Latest Stories

  1. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley

  2. Voices From Prison: My Story Is A Reminder Of The Steep Price Of Portraying Truth, Says Prabhat Singh

  3. Voices From Prison: The Person Who Enters Jail Never Comes Out, Says Bhangar Activist Shankar

  4. Voices From Prison: When Opinion Becomes A Threat, Says Journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhemcha

  5. Voices From Prison: The Hypocrisy Of Liberals And The 'Good Muslim Bad Muslim' Narrative

  6. Modi, Lula Stress Global South Ties In Phone Call

  7. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Anastasia Potapova Highlights, AO 2026: Belarusian Beats Austrian Opponent Via Tie-Break

  8. Exide Kolkata Literary Meet: Feminism, the Banu Mushtaq Way