Oscars Nominations 2026: Sinners Breaks Records As The Most Nominated Movie Ever

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners shattered the Oscars' all-time nomination record, earning 16 nods.
It has dethroned All About Eve, Titanic and La La Land, which had earned 14 apiece.
The supernatural thriller received nominations for best picture, director, actor, supporting actress, original screenplay and casting, among others.
Oscars nominations 2026: Oscar-nominated actor Danielle Brooks and actor Lewis Pullman announced the nominations for the 98th Academy Awards on Thursday (January 22).
Sinners breaks Oscars records with 16 nods
Sinners scripted history by breaking the all-time Oscar nomination record with 16 nods, eclipsing past films All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997) and La La Land (2016), which had earned 14 apiece.
It can again break the record as the most Oscar-winning movie of all time. But for that, it has to clinch 12 awards to surpass the previous mark of 11, held by Ben-Hur (1959) and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003).
Here's the list of categories Sinners is nominated for:
Best Picture
Best Actor - Michael B. Jordan
Best Supporting Actress - Wunmi Mosaku
Best Supporting Actor - Delroy Lindo
Best Director - Ryan Coogler
Best Casting - Francine Maisler
Best Original Screenplay
Best Original Score
Best Original Song (I Lied to You)
Best Cinematography
Best Costume Design
Best Film Editing
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Best Production Design
Best Sound
Best Visual Effects
Coogler becomes only the second Black filmmaker to be nominated in the same year for producing, directing and original screenplay, after Jordan Peele, who was nominated in all these three categories for Get Out (2017).
The Black Panther filmmaker is also the seventh Black director to earn the best director nomination, after John Singleton, Lee Daniels, Steve McQueen, Barry Jenkins, Peele and Spike Lee.
He also joined the likes of Black screenwriters nominated for original screenplay. Suzanne de Passe was the first to receive a nomination for Lady Sings the Blues in 1972. Since then, several Black writers have earned nominations, but Peele is the only Black winner till now.
The final voting for the Oscars 2026 will take place from February 26 to March 5, 2026. The award ceremony will be held on March 15, hosted by Conan O’Brien.