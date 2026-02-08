EFL League One 2025-26: Wigan Athletic Sack Ryan Lowe After Slipping Down To Relegation Zone

EFL League One side Wigan Athletic have sacked their manager Ryan Lowe in less than just 12 months in charge of the Latics, who are strangling in the relegation zone, winning 7 from 29 matches

EFL League One 2025-26: Wigan Athletic Sack Ryan Lowe
Ryan Lowe watches over Preston North End's defeat to Sheffield United. File Photo
Summary
  • Wigan Athletic sack Englishman Ryan Lowe as head coach

  • Lowe won only 12 out of the 49 games in charge

  • The Latics battling for survival

English Football's League One side Wigan Athletic, who once defeated Manchester City famously in an FA Cup final, have sacked their manager Ryan Lowe after a long string of poor performances and defeats as they now prepare for the battle for survival this season.

Their latest defeat, which was a 6-1 thrashing from the hands of Peterborough, has seen them drop down to the relegation zone along with Port Vale (24th), Rotherham (23rd) and Burton (21st).

Wigan are in a massive threat and all of their upcoming matches now will be battle to get above the relegation zone.

They are currently 2 points off from safety but they will also have to fight against sides like Doncaster, Northampton, Leyton Orient and Blackpool, who are all level with 33 points.

EFL League One 2025-26: Ryan Lowe's League One Experience Ineffective At Wigan

Wigan Athletic had hired the Ryan Lowe only about an year ago in March 2025, following the sacking of Shaun Maloney, who later joined Celtic in player development role.

Under the Englishman's coaching, Wigan Athletic won just 12 out of their 49 games across competitions, since taking over at the end of the 2024-25 season. Ryan Lowe guided the Latics to a 15th-placed finish, but that spark has now evaporated. He will leave the club after spending less than 12 months from his three-and-a-half-year contract.

Ryan Lowe previously coached pulled teams like Plymouth Argyle and Bury from League Two and he also had a 10th place finish with Preston.

When they won against Burtonn 1-0 on December 3, they now they have a whole different story to address. To make matters worse, they will be taking on Arsenal in their FA Cup 4th round tie on Sunday, February 15.

For now, former Irish international Glenn Whelan and Englishman Graham Borrow will take the charge on interim basis before the management finds the right man.

They will face Reading on Wednesday, February before visiting London for the clash against English Premier League leaders next Sunday.

