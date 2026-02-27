Manchester United Reveal Full Financial Cost Of Sacking Ruben Amorim

Manchester United’s decision to sack Ruben Amorim could cost up to £15.9m in settlement payments, according to a New York Stock Exchange filing, rounding off a turbulent 14-month spell

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Manchester United Reveal Full Financial Cost Of Sacking Ruben Amorim
Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim walks on the pitch after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Manchester United filing reveals potential £15.9m settlement provision following Ruben Amorim’s dismissal

  • Amorim was sacked 14 months after arriving from Sporting CP, with five staff members also dismissed

  • Initial £10m compensation was paid to Sporting; final settlement depends on contractual conditions

Manchester United’s decision to sack Ruben Amorim could cost the English Premier League club up to £15.9 million, according to a filing made to the New York Stock Exchange.

Amorim had signed from Sporting CP as Man United head coach in November 2024, but was dismissed just 14 months later on January 5 after criticising the club’s hierarchy following a match against Leeds United. Five members of his coaching staff were also dismissed alongside him.

“A charge of £6.3 million for the write off of related intangible assets and a provision of £15.9 million, representing the maximum potential amount of future settlement payments, will be recognized in the statement of profit or (loss) during the second half of the year ending 30 June 2026,” the filing read.

During his tenure, Amorim recorded just 25 wins from 63 matches, giving United their worst win percentage for a permanent manager (38.1%). The Portuguese head coach oversaw a 15th-place Premier League finish – the club’s worst league campaign since relegation in 1973-74.

Breakdown of Amorim Exit Costs

The £6.3 million listed in Man United’s filing were the remaining fees paid as compensation to Sporting CP for Amorim’s hiring. United had earlier paid Sporting £10 million to secure Amorim’s signature, as revealed in a November 2024 filing.

Related Content
Related Content

Meanwhile, the £15.9 million figure is the maximum potential settlement due to Amorim and his backroom staff. Media reports indicate the final payout will depend on conditions such as whether and when Amorim gets another managerial job.

Despite this massive bill, Manchester United posted a £32.6 million profit in second-quarter results through December 31, 2025.

The 20-time English champions have since appointed Michael Carrick as interim head coach until the end of the season. The former United midfielder has overseen a remarkable resurgence, lifting the club to fourth place in the league. Man United will next face Crystal Palace in a Premier League fixture at Old Trafford on Sunday.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: NZ Lose Half Their Side As Daryl Mitchell Departs

  2. Sanju Samson Sixes: Awestruck Sunil Gavaskar Hails India Opener

  3. The Net Question: Why Everyone Is Talking About NRR?

  4. Race To T20 World Cup Semi-Finals: What India And Pakistan Need To Reach Knock-Outs?

  5. IND Vs WI, Super 8: Sunil Gavaskar Predicts A 'Cracking' T20 World Cup Game, Shares Words Of Wisdom For India

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 25, 2026

  2. Day In Pics: February 26, 2026

  3. The Memeification of Assault In The Epstein Files

  4. NCERT Textbook Row: SC Bans Book With Chapter On Corruption In Judiciary

  5. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  2. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  3. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  4. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  5. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. PM Modi In Israel, Visit Signals Growing Strategic Ties Amid Regional Flux

  2. Sexism At Play? How Female Athletes Are Questioned Differently From Male Counterparts

  3. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  4. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  5. AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Budget 2026-27: Rs 80,952 Crore Proposed For Mumbai Infrastructure

  2. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  3. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 Preview: Will Jammu And Kashmir Declare? Famed Karnataka Batting Under Scanner

  4. BBC Orders Fast-Track Investigation Into Racial Slur Broadcast At BAFTA Awards, Calls It 'Serious Mistake'

  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eights: Bruised Men In Blue Sweat It Out At Chepauk Nets

  6. Our Universe Episodes 7 And 8: When And Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

  7. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  8. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 