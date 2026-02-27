Manchester United Reveal Full Financial Cost Of Sacking Ruben Amorim

Manchester United filing reveals potential £15.9m settlement provision following Ruben Amorim’s dismissal
Amorim was sacked 14 months after arriving from Sporting CP, with five staff members also dismissed
Initial £10m compensation was paid to Sporting; final settlement depends on contractual conditions
Manchester United’s decision to sack Ruben Amorim could cost the English Premier League club up to £15.9 million, according to a filing made to the New York Stock Exchange.
Amorim had signed from Sporting CP as Man United head coach in November 2024, but was dismissed just 14 months later on January 5 after criticising the club’s hierarchy following a match against Leeds United. Five members of his coaching staff were also dismissed alongside him.
“A charge of £6.3 million for the write off of related intangible assets and a provision of £15.9 million, representing the maximum potential amount of future settlement payments, will be recognized in the statement of profit or (loss) during the second half of the year ending 30 June 2026,” the filing read.
During his tenure, Amorim recorded just 25 wins from 63 matches, giving United their worst win percentage for a permanent manager (38.1%). The Portuguese head coach oversaw a 15th-place Premier League finish – the club’s worst league campaign since relegation in 1973-74.
Breakdown of Amorim Exit Costs
The £6.3 million listed in Man United’s filing were the remaining fees paid as compensation to Sporting CP for Amorim’s hiring. United had earlier paid Sporting £10 million to secure Amorim’s signature, as revealed in a November 2024 filing.
Meanwhile, the £15.9 million figure is the maximum potential settlement due to Amorim and his backroom staff. Media reports indicate the final payout will depend on conditions such as whether and when Amorim gets another managerial job.
Despite this massive bill, Manchester United posted a £32.6 million profit in second-quarter results through December 31, 2025.
The 20-time English champions have since appointed Michael Carrick as interim head coach until the end of the season. The former United midfielder has overseen a remarkable resurgence, lifting the club to fourth place in the league. Man United will next face Crystal Palace in a Premier League fixture at Old Trafford on Sunday.
(With AP Inputs)