Manchester United Reveal Full Financial Cost Of Sacking Ruben Amorim

Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim walks on the pitch after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim walks on the pitch after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson