IPL 2026: Riyan Parag Puts Sanju Samson In Same League As Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma

Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson, right, and Riyan Parag run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur. AP Photo/Pankaj Nangia

Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson, right, and Riyan Parag run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur. AP Photo/Pankaj Nangia