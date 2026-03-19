IPL 2026: Riyan Parag Puts Sanju Samson In Same League As Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma

Riyan Parag reacts to Sanju Samson’s move to CSK, calling him irreplaceable as Rajasthan Royals face leadership and batting challenges ahead of IPL 2026 season

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Outlook Sports Desk
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IPL 2026: Riyan Parag Puts Sanju Samson In Same League As Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma
Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson, right, and Riyan Parag run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur. AP Photo/Pankaj Nangia
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sanju Samson’s move to CSK leaves a major leadership and batting void for Rajasthan Royals

  • Riyan Parag takes over as captain, calling Samson irreplaceable like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

  • Youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi remains a key prospect as RR focus on youth and squad balance

Rajasthan Royals are entering the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 with a fresh setup. Unlike several other franchises, RR do not have a single player from India’s T20 World Cup-winning squad, putting added focus on their existing core to deliver.

The biggest shift, however, has come in leadership. Sanju Samson, who had been the face of the franchise for years, has been traded to Chennai Super Kings ahead of the season. His departure leaves a significant gap not just in captaincy but also in the batting lineup.

Samson’s importance only grew after his strong showing in the T20 World Cup 2026, where he played a key role for India with crucial contributions, which helped him to win the Player of the Tournament.

Riyan Parag Faces Big Leadership Test

With Samson gone, the captaincy baton has been handed to Riyan Parag. The young all-rounder now has the responsibility of leading a side that is undergoing transition while also maintaining his own performance levels.

Parag was clear about the challenge of replacing Samson, saying, “It’s like there is no replacement for Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, and in the same way, there is no replacement for Sanju bhaiya because he is such a good player,” Samson said in the pre-season media conference in Jaipur.

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RCB captain Faf du Plessis (L) with RR's skipper Sanju Samson at the toss time in IPL 2024. - Photo: X/ @IPL
IPL 2026: Faf Du Plessis Calls Sanju Samson’s Exit A 'Massive Loss' For Rajasthan Royals
India's Sanju Samson, second right, being congratulated by West Indies' captain Shai Hope and others after winning an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Sunday, March 1, 2026. - | Photo: PTI
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Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag bats during the Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. - AP
IPL 2026: Riyan Parag Takes Rajasthan Royals Captaincy As Management Looks Beyond Ravindra Jadeja And Sam Curran
Riyan Parag celebrates. - AP/Anupam Nath
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At the same time, Parag will have to ensure the team adapts quickly, especially with a mix of experienced players and youngsters in the squad.

Focus on Youth and Squad Depth

One of the positives for Rajasthan Royals is the emergence of young talent like Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The teenager has already made headlines with his performances and is seen as a long-term prospect for both franchise and country.

Parag emphasized a cautious approach with the youngster, stating, “Don’t get overwhelmed by the attention… just enjoy the game.” The idea is to allow him to develop without unnecessary pressure.

Rajasthan Royals may not have World Cup-winning stars in their lineup, but they are banking on a balanced squad and emerging players to stay competitive. With a new captain at the helm and a key figure like Samson no longer around, IPL 2026 will be a defining season for the franchise.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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