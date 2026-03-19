IPL 2026: Riyan Parag Puts Sanju Samson In Same League As Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma

Summary of this article
Sanju Samson’s move to CSK leaves a major leadership and batting void for Rajasthan Royals
Riyan Parag takes over as captain, calling Samson irreplaceable like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
Youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi remains a key prospect as RR focus on youth and squad balance
Rajasthan Royals are entering the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 with a fresh setup. Unlike several other franchises, RR do not have a single player from India’s T20 World Cup-winning squad, putting added focus on their existing core to deliver.
The biggest shift, however, has come in leadership. Sanju Samson, who had been the face of the franchise for years, has been traded to Chennai Super Kings ahead of the season. His departure leaves a significant gap not just in captaincy but also in the batting lineup.
Samson’s importance only grew after his strong showing in the T20 World Cup 2026, where he played a key role for India with crucial contributions, which helped him to win the Player of the Tournament.
Riyan Parag Faces Big Leadership Test
With Samson gone, the captaincy baton has been handed to Riyan Parag. The young all-rounder now has the responsibility of leading a side that is undergoing transition while also maintaining his own performance levels.
Parag was clear about the challenge of replacing Samson, saying, “It’s like there is no replacement for Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, and in the same way, there is no replacement for Sanju bhaiya because he is such a good player,” Samson said in the pre-season media conference in Jaipur.
At the same time, Parag will have to ensure the team adapts quickly, especially with a mix of experienced players and youngsters in the squad.
Focus on Youth and Squad Depth
One of the positives for Rajasthan Royals is the emergence of young talent like Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The teenager has already made headlines with his performances and is seen as a long-term prospect for both franchise and country.
Parag emphasized a cautious approach with the youngster, stating, “Don’t get overwhelmed by the attention… just enjoy the game.” The idea is to allow him to develop without unnecessary pressure.
Rajasthan Royals may not have World Cup-winning stars in their lineup, but they are banking on a balanced squad and emerging players to stay competitive. With a new captain at the helm and a key figure like Samson no longer around, IPL 2026 will be a defining season for the franchise.