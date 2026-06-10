Bangladesh Vs Australia 1st ODI 2026: Mosaddek, Rana Help Tigers Kick-Off Series With Victory

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Associated Press
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Bangladesh secured a rare and historic 86-run victory over Australia on the DLS method, driven by Mosaddek Hossain’s unbeaten 86 and Nahid Rana’s fiery four-wicket haul

Bangladesh Vs Australia 1st ODI 2026 match report Dhaka
Bangladesh's Nahid Rana celebrates with teammates the wicket of Australia's Liam Scott during the first one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur. AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh secured an emphatic 86-run victory over Australia in their first bilateral ODI series in 15 years

  • Returning player Mosaddek Hossain led the batting with 86 runs, while Nahid Rana dominated with a career-best 4-41

  • The match concluded prematurely due to rain, leaving Australia well short of their target as they continue a difficult tour

Bangladesh beat a depleted Australia for only the second time in one-day international cricket on Tuesday.

Mosaddek Hossain returned to ODIs after four years with a chancy half-century and Nahid Rana rattled Australia with his pace in an emphatic 86-run victory on the DLS Method at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Mosaddek profited from three dropped catches to score an unbeaten 86 off 70 balls. Najmul Hossain Shanto (67) and opening batter Tanzid Hasan (54) also contributede to Bangladesh’s strong total of 284-8.

Rana took 4-41, often hitting 140 kph, as Australia limped to 191-9 in 42.2 overs, needing an unlikely 94 runs off 46 balls when lightning and rain stopped play. The game never restarted with Cameron Green on a team-best unbeaten 52 off 66 balls.

Australia lost to Pakistan 2-1 in ODIs last week and its playing its first bilateral ODIs with Bangladesh in 15 years. Bangladesh's only previous win over the six-time world champion was in 2005. Mirpur is scheduled to also host the remaining two ODIs on Thursday and Sunday.

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Australia had a dismal start its run chase when Matthew Short was clean-bowled by Taskin Ahmed to the very first ball. Marnus Labuschagne struggled on Pakistan's tailor-made slow tracks and scored 0, 5 and 19, and on a seam-friendly Mirpur pitch he fell for 1 to Mustafizur Rahman.

Opener Cooper Connolly made 35 and shared a 49-run stand with captain Josh Inglis (19) and a 40-run stand with Alex Carey (47), but Mosaddek removed Connolly and Rana claimed three wickets in three overs of his return spell and the game got away from Australia.

Mosaddek's tidy 10-over spell of off-spin finished with 2-37 followed his half-century in an impressive return since his last ODI in 2022.

Mosaddek was dropped three times while hitting seven fours and three sixes in his comeback game. Connolly and Oliver Peake dropped Mosaddek before the half-century and Adam Zampa missed a simple catch on 73.

Shanto also got a life on 9 to score his 12th ODI half-century.

Fast bowler Nathan Ellis led with 3-38 after impressing in Pakistan with his variations.

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