Liverpool’s US Owners In Talks With Indian Investors About Stake Valuing Club At 6 Billion USD: Report

A Associated Press Published at: 22 July 2026 12:37 am

Fenway Sports Group — which paid 300 million pounds ($400 million) to take over Liverpool in 2010 and also owns the Boston Red Sox — confirmed the negotiations in a statement to the FT

A Associated Press Published at: 22 July 2026 12:37 am

The American owners of Liverpool are in talks with Indian investors including the Mittal family. Photo: File

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