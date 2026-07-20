Liverpool’s US Owners In Talks With Indian Investors About Stake Valuing Club At 6 Billion USD: Report

A
Associated Press
Published at:

Fenway Sports Group — which paid 300 million pounds ($400 million) to take over Liverpool in 2010 and also owns the Boston Red Sox — confirmed the negotiations in a statement to the FT

Liverpool FC, Indian Investors, Fenway Sports Group
The American owners of Liverpool are in talks with Indian investors including the Mittal family. Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • American owners of Liverpool FC are in talks with Indian investors about a minority stake

  • Under FSG and its principal owner John Henry, Liverpool won the EPL in 2020 and added another title last year

  • The owners sacked Arne Slot and have hired former Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola

The American owners of Liverpool are in talks with Indian investors including the Mittal family about a minority stake valuing the storied football club at more than $6 billion, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Fenway Sports Group — which paid 300 million pounds ($400 million) to take over Liverpool in 2010 and also owns the Boston Red Sox — confirmed the negotiations in a statement to the FT.

“An investment consortium led, managed, and represented by Amit Bhatia has expressed interest in making a strategic minority investment in Liverpool Football Club,” FSG said.

Bhatia, who is married to a daughter of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, also Tuesday stepped away from this longtime co-ownership of English second-tier club Queens Park Rangers, where he was chairman from 2018 to 2023.

Under the leadership of FSG and its principal owner John Henry, Liverpool ended a 30-year wait to be English champion in 2020 and added another Premier League title last year. That tied Manchester United on 20 English league titles.

The club was European champion for a sixth time — a record for an English team — in 2019 and reached two other finals when coached by Jürgen Klopp, losing to Real Madrid in 2018 and 2022.

Related Content
Ashish Mittal, Founder & CEO, Innovatiview - null
Pavit Panag - null
Bharti Enterprises to Consider Expanding Capacity of Data Centre Being Established in Telangana - null
The Dark Side Of The American Dream: Why More Indians Are Questioning The H-1B Route - null

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories