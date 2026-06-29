The Dark Side Of The American Dream: Why More Indians Are Questioning The H-1B Route

The Consultancy Ecosystem

Beneath the legitimate H-1B economy runs a shadowy parallel system that The Print, reporting on a new book about migrant exploitation, has called the 'body shop' network. Indian IT staffing consultancies, sometimes operating legally, often not, recruit workers in India with promises of US placements and high salaries. What many workers find on arrival is something far darker: job titles that do not match their actual roles, placement with clients whose work bears no relation to the H-1B petition, wage theft, and recruiters who retain control of workers' immigration documents to prevent them from switching employers.