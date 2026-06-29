The Dark Side Of The American Dream: Why More Indians Are Questioning The H-1B Route

The US visa backlog has hit over 11 million cases, Indian professionals in the EB-2 and EB-3 green card queues face long waits under the current per-country annual cap.
A shadow consultancy economy recruits Indians with promises of US placements, often delivering fake job titles, exploitative contracts, wage theft, and the constant threat of deportation.
Canada, the UK, and the UAE are increasingly seen as rational alternatives: clearer pathways, no lottery, and in the UAE's case, no income tax.
For decades, the American Dream had a specific route: a computer science degree, a job offer, an H-1B visa petition filed in April, and a tense wait for the lottery results in March. If selected, the path was set — years of professional growth, perhaps a green card eventually, and a life built in the suburbs of Silicon Valley. That template, repeated by millions of Indian engineers, doctors, and finance professionals since the 1990s, is fraying in ways that would have seemed unthinkable a generation ago.
The reasons are structural, legal, and increasingly personal. A record backlog, an exploitative consultancy ecosystem, political hostility to skilled immigration, and the emergence of genuinely viable alternatives have combined to make a significant number of Indian professionals pause and recalculate.
Why The US Was The Ultimate Dream Destination
The appeal was never just about money, though the salaries helped. The H-1B route gave Indian professionals access to the world's largest technology economy, the deepest venture capital markets, and a cultural ecosystem from IIT alumni networks to Indian grocery stores that made the transition feel manageable.
The US also offered the implicit promise of permanence: work long enough on H-1B, get sponsored for a green card, and build a stable life. By 2024, Indians made up the single largest H-1B recipient group, accounting for approximately 71% of all approvals.
Rising Visa Costs And Green Card Backlogs
The promise of permanence has become somewhat of a fantasy. Under the 7% per-country annual cap on employment-based green cards, Indian nationals in the EB-2 (advanced degree) and EB-3 (skilled workers) categories face backlogs that stretch, in some projections, beyond 100 years.
The broader system is buckling. The US visa backlog spilled over 11 million pending cases in after the new Trump administration directed USCIS to slow processing. Employment visa forms now take longer. Work permit applications have doubled to over 2 million pending cases. In this environment, an H-1B holder who is laid off has exactly 60 days to find a new sponsor before falling out of status and facing deportation.
The Consultancy Ecosystem
Beneath the legitimate H-1B economy runs a shadowy parallel system that The Print, reporting on a new book about migrant exploitation, has called the 'body shop' network. Indian IT staffing consultancies, sometimes operating legally, often not, recruit workers in India with promises of US placements and high salaries. What many workers find on arrival is something far darker: job titles that do not match their actual roles, placement with clients whose work bears no relation to the H-1B petition, wage theft, and recruiters who retain control of workers' immigration documents to prevent them from switching employers.
A 2021 Economic Policy Institute (EPI) report found that HCL subcontractors underpaid H-1B workers by $95 million at firms including Disney and Google, while simultaneously displacing American employees who were forced to train their lower-paid replacements.
The New Shift Towards Canada, UK And UAE
Indian professionals are not abandoning international ambition. They are redirecting it. Canada, the UK, and the UAE have all seen increased interest from Indians who once had the US as their only serious consideration. The appeal of each is distinct. Canada's Express Entry system offers a transparent points-based route to permanent residency. The UAE offers tax-free income and a Golden Visa pathway for skilled professionals earning above AED 30,000 per month. The UK's Global Talent visa, though competitive, provides a direct route for exceptional candidates without requiring an employer sponsor.
However, all three destinations are simultaneously tightening access for mid-skill applicants. Canada has cut temporary resident intake in 2026, capping new arrivals at 385,000. The UK saw Skilled Worker visa grants collapse following salary threshold increases and higher immigration fees. The message from destinations once seen as safe alternatives is increasingly the same as from the US: come if you are exceptional; manage if you are not.
Who Bears The Biggest Risks?
The Indian professionals most exposed to the system's failures are those in the middle, skilled enough to enter the H-1B pipeline, but not senior enough to qualify for EB-1 (priority worker) green cards that bypass the backlog. These are software engineers at mid-tier consultancies, data analysts at staffing firms, and healthcare workers placed by agencies.
They are the workers most likely to be underpaid, most vulnerable to layoff during their 60-day grace window, and least likely to have the legal resources to challenge violations. Women in this group face additional constraints: H-4 dependent visas, which many Indian spouses hold, restrict employment, making the household's entire financial stability contingent on the primary visa holder's status.
Why US Authorities Are Cracking Down
The enforcement surge is driven by two simultaneous political pressures that usually do not coexist: complaints from American technology workers that H-1B is suppressing domestic wages, and complaints from immigration hardliners that the program is being gamed by fraudulent operators. Both complaints have enough documented evidence behind them to generate congressional attention.
In 2026, Rep. Chip Roy introduced the American White-Collar Worker Jobs Act, which would replace the H-1B lottery with a wage-based selection system, require proof that American workers were genuinely unavailable, and bar companies that recently conducted layoffs from hiring H-1B workers.
Whether or not such legislation passes, the enforcement climate has already shifted. The $100,000 fee introduced for new H-1B petitions targeting third-party placements has made the consultancy model significantly more expensive to operate legally. The US still offers the highest gross salaries for Indian tech workers. But the cost, in uncertainty and legal vulnerability is increasing.