US Republicans Introduce Bill To Pause H-1B Visa Programme

A group of Republican lawmakers has introduced a bill in the US Congress for a three-year pause to the H1-B visa programme, contending that it has been hijacked to replace American workers with cheap foreign labour.



The End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026 was filed by Arizona Congressman Eli Crane and co-sponsored by seven other Republican lawmakers.



The bill suggests changes to the H-1B program, such as lowering the yearly ceiling from 65,000 to 25,000 with a minimum income of USD 2,00,000 annually and prohibiting holders of H-1B visas from bringing dependents to the United States.