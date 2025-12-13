U.S. States Sue To Block Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

California and 19 other U.S. states have filed a federal lawsuit to stop President Donald Trump’s $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas, arguing it violates immigration law and the U.S. Constitution

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
H-1B visa fee H-1B visa fee news today Donald Trump $100,000 H-1B visa fee
Under Trump’s order, new H-1B visa recipients are barred from entering the United States unless their sponsoring employer pays the $100,000 fee. File Photo; Representative image
info_icon

California and 19 other U.S. states have filed a lawsuit seeking to block President Donald Trump’s $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas, escalating legal opposition to a policy that sharply raises the cost of hiring highly skilled foreign workers.

The lawsuit, filed on Friday, 12 December 2025, in federal court in Boston, argues that the president lacks the authority to impose the fee, which was announced in September. According to Reuters, the new charge represents a dramatic increase from the $2,000 to $5,000 employers typically pay to secure H-1B visas.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office said the fee violates federal law, which permits immigration authorities to collect only those fees necessary to administer visa programmes. The complaint also argues that the U.S. Constitution bars the president from unilaterally imposing charges intended to raise revenue, a power reserved for Congress.

The H-1B visa programme allows U.S. employers to hire foreign workers in specialised fields, with the technology sector particularly dependent on the scheme. Many major technology firms are headquartered in California, Reuters reported.

Bonta said the $100,000 fee would place unnecessary financial strain on employers providing essential services, including education and healthcare, worsening labour shortages and potentially forcing service reductions. The states joining California in the lawsuit include New York, Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey and Washington.

The White House has defended the policy in response to other legal challenges, saying the fee is a lawful use of Trump’s executive powers and is intended to discourage abuse of the H-1B programme, according to Reuters.

Related Content
Related Content

Critics of H-1B and other work visas argue the programmes are used to replace American workers with lower-paid foreign employees. Business groups and major employers, however, maintain that the visas are vital to addressing shortages of qualified U.S. workers.

Separate lawsuits have also been filed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the country’s largest business lobby, and a coalition of unions, employers and religious organisations. Reuters reported that a judge in Washington, D.C., is scheduled to hold a hearing in the Chamber’s case next week.

Under Trump’s order, new H-1B visa recipients are barred from entering the United States unless their sponsoring employer pays the $100,000 fee. The administration has said the measure does not apply to existing visa holders or applicants who filed before September 21.

Trump invoked his authority under federal immigration law to restrict the entry of foreign nationals deemed detrimental to U.S. interests. Bonta’s office said the fee far exceeds the actual cost of processing H-1B petitions, making it unlawful under existing statutes.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025: NEP Reeling As SL Bowlers Pile Pressure

  2. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025: AFG Batters Put Team In Solid Position Against BAN

  3. ICC–JioStar Media Rights Rumours Debunked: Full Official Statement Released

  4. India Vs South Africa: Suryakumar Yadav And Shubman Gill's Form 'Is A Real Cause Of Concern' - Irfan Pathan

  5. Nitish Kumar Reddy Claims SMAT Super League Hat-Trick To Bounce Back From India T20I Snub

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India’s Sanitation Crisis Is A Caste Crisis We Refuse To Acknowledge

  2. Kerala After Bengal: Is the Left’s Shift Reinvention or a Neoliberal Turn?

  3. Forgotten By The Left — How Muslim Organisers Built Labour Movements And Were Written Out

  4. Cabinet Approves ₹11,718 Crore For The 2027 Census

  5. Left’s Caste Blind Spot: Ambedkar And His Criticism of The Circle Of 'Brahmin Boys'

Entertainment News

  1. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  3. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  4. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  5. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Tufts PhD Student Can Resume Research After Visa Revocation Over Israel Critique

  2. Germany Alleges Russia Of Interfering In Elections, Summons Envoy

  3. Thailand-Cambodia: Fighting Continues For Fifth Day

  4. Asset Declaration, Anti-Corruption Plans - New Conditions By IMF To Pak’s $7 Billion Loan

  5. Beyond COP30: Climate Action in the Subnational

Latest Stories

  1. Lovesong And Lament: A Review Of Anuradha Roy's Called By the Hills

  2. Epstein Estate Photos Released By House Democrats Show Trump, Clinton And Prince Andrew

  3. Unmuting Caste: Homebound And The Films That Refuse To Whisper Anymore

  4. UK Govt Features UCC, Land Law Changes In Four-Year Report Released By CM Dhami

  5. Kerala Local Body Elections 2025: Vote Counting Begins, Results Expected Today

  6. Heavy Smog Hits Delhi: AQI Nears Severe, IGI Airport Issues Low Visibility Advisory

  7. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025: NEP Reeling As SL Bowlers Pile Pressure

  8. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025: AFG Batters Put Team In Solid Position Against BAN