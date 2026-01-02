Usman Khawaja Says ‘Don’t Gaslight Me’ As He Calls Out Racial Stereotyping In Cricket

Usman Khawaja says he was treated differently due to his race and religion throughout his career
The Australian opener urged critics to “not gaslight” his lived experiences of stereotyping
He hopes speaking out will make cricket more inclusive for future generations
Usman Khawaja didn’t just announce his retirement from international cricket, he used the moment to confront years of racial bias he says he endured throughout his career. The veteran Australian opener, who will retire after the fifth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, spoke candidly about how racial stereotypes and double standards shaped his journey from a young immigrant boy to one of Australia’s most respected batters.
In a pointed moment that captured headlines, Khawaja declared, “Don’t gaslight me,” as he described how racial comments and assumptions followed him even late into his career.
He reflected on childhood experiences of abuse and how, early on, he tried to fit in with teammates by adopting behaviours that weren’t true to himself. “I tried so hard to fit in…I still kept getting dropped,” he said, suggesting that decisions about his place in the team were influenced by more than just cricketing form.
Standing Up to Stereotypes in Cricket
Khawaja didn’t shy away from calling out the media and former players who, in his view, perpetuated stereotypes, especially when they criticised his preparation during the Ashes, linking his golf outings to injury issues.
He noted that similar behaviours from other players were never met with the same scrutiny, telling reporters that such reactions were rooted in racial bias he’s confronted his whole life. “These are the same racial stereotypes I’ve grown up with my whole life,” Khawaja said.
Khawaja’s Message Beyond Cricket
Beyond the boundary ropes, Khawaja’s message is clear: progress has been made, but there’s still work to do. As the first Muslim and Pakistan-born player to represent Australia in Tests, he has become a powerful voice for inclusion.
The 39-year-old emphasized that while the sport has grown more welcoming, the lingering effects of stereotypes remain. “There’s still a little bit out there, which I still have to fight every single day,” he said, underscoring a truth that extends far beyond his own retirement and into the future of Australian cricket.